Among the show's stars is Anna Sawai, who has recently shot to prominence due to her roles in F9, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Shōgun.

But when will the new season be released and what will happen in it? Read on for everything you need to know about Pachinko season 2.

When will Pachinko season 2 be released?

Minha Kim and Lee Minho in Pachinko. Apple TV+

The second season of Pachinko will officially start airing on Friday 23rd August, with the first episode dropping on Apple TV+ that day.

A new episode will then drop weekly, until the finale arrives on Friday 11th October.

The season is arriving more than two years after the first season, which arrived towards the start of 2022.

What is Pachinko season 2 about?

Anna Sawai in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Pachinko season 2 continues the story which began in season 1, charting the story of a Korean family over four generations, after they moved to Japan before the start of the Second World War.

The official synopsis for the season says that it will see "the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family's survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings".

Pachinko cast – who is returning for season 2?

Sungkyu Kim, Eunchae Jung and Minha Kim in Pachinko. Apple TV+

The majority of the cast from Pachinko season 1 are returning for season 2, including Lee Minho, Minha Kim and Anna Sawai.

Meanwhile, the big new addition for season 2 is Sungkyu Kim, known for his work in series such as Kingdom and The King of Pigs, who will be playing Kim Changho.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Pachinko season 2:

Lee Minho as Hansu

Minha Kim as Teenage Sunja

Anna Sawai as Naomi

Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja

Jin Ha as Solomon

Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee

Soji Arai as Mozasu

Junwoo Han as Yoseb

Sungkyu Kim as Kim Changho

Pachinko season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Pachinko season 2 right here:

Panchinko season 2 will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 23rd August 2024. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

