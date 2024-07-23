Pachinko season 2: Release date, cast and latest news for Apple TV+ drama
Two years on from season 1, new episodes of the acclaimed series are just around the corner.
One of the most acclaimed dramas to have streamed on Apple TV+, Pachinko, is returning for its second season, more than two years after the first debuted.
The series is told in three languages – Korean, Japanese and English – and is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, which charts the lives of of a Korean family who moved to Japan before the start of the Second World War through four generations.
Among the show's stars is Anna Sawai, who has recently shot to prominence due to her roles in F9, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Shōgun.
But when will the new season be released and what will happen in it? Read on for everything you need to know about Pachinko season 2.
When will Pachinko season 2 be released?
The second season of Pachinko will officially start airing on Friday 23rd August, with the first episode dropping on Apple TV+ that day.
More like this
A new episode will then drop weekly, until the finale arrives on Friday 11th October.
The season is arriving more than two years after the first season, which arrived towards the start of 2022.
What is Pachinko season 2 about?
Pachinko season 2 continues the story which began in season 1, charting the story of a Korean family over four generations, after they moved to Japan before the start of the Second World War.
The official synopsis for the season says that it will see "the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family's survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings".
Pachinko cast – who is returning for season 2?
The majority of the cast from Pachinko season 1 are returning for season 2, including Lee Minho, Minha Kim and Anna Sawai.
Meanwhile, the big new addition for season 2 is Sungkyu Kim, known for his work in series such as Kingdom and The King of Pigs, who will be playing Kim Changho.
Here's a full list of the central cast for Pachinko season 2:
- Lee Minho as Hansu
- Minha Kim as Teenage Sunja
- Anna Sawai as Naomi
- Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja
- Jin Ha as Solomon
- Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee
- Soji Arai as Mozasu
- Junwoo Han as Yoseb
- Sungkyu Kim as Kim Changho
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Pachinko season 2 trailer
You can watch the trailer for Pachinko season 2 right here:
Panchinko season 2 will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 23rd August 2024. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.