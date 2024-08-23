However, if you haven't seen season 1 or just need a refresher, who is starring in this second season and who are they all playing?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Pachinko.

Pachinko cast: Who stars in the Apple TV+ drama?

Below is the main line-up for Pachinko, which is now streaming on Apple TV+. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Minha Kim as Teenage Sunja

Lee Minho as Hansu

Jin Ha as Solomon

Anna Sawai as Naomi

Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja

Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee

Soji Arai as Mozasu

Junwoo Han as Yoseb

Sungkyu Kim as Kim Changho

Minha Kim plays Teenage Sunja

Minha Kim in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Sunja? Sunja is a Korean woman from Busan who fights for a better life for herself and her family.

What else has Minha Kim been in? She has previously had roles in Korean films and series including The Call, School 2017 and Partners for Justice.

Lee Minho plays Hansu

Lee Minho in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Hansu? Hansu is a Korean man living in Japan, who has a relationship with Sunja, and is father to her son Noa.

What else has Lee Minho been in? He has previously appeared in Korean series and films including Gangnam Blues, Bounty Hunters, Boys Over Flowers, Sharp and City Hunter.

Jin Ha plays Solomon

Jin Ha in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Solomon? Solomon is Sunja's grandson.

What else has Jin Ha been in? He has had a successful stage career, and has also appeared in series and films such as Devs, Love Life, The Same Storm and Civil War.

Anna Sawai plays Naomi

Anna Sawai in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Naomi? Naomi is Solomon's co-worker.

What else has Anna Sawai been in? Sawai has previously had roles in the film F9 and in shows including Giri/Haji, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Shōgun.

Yuh-Jung Youn plays Older Sunja

Yuh-Jung Youn in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Older Sunja? An older version of Sunja.

What else has Yuh-Jung Youn been in? While she has had many roles over her career, including in Woman of Fire, The Housemaid, The Taste of Money, The Bacchus Lady and Canola, Dear My Friends and Sense8, it was her role in Minari which shot her to global prominence.

Eunchae Jung plays Kyunghee

Eunchae Jung in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Kyunghee? Kyunghee is Sunja's sister-in-law and friend.

What else has Eunchae Jung been in? She has previously had roles in series such as Legal High, Your Honour and Jeong Nyeon, as well as films such as The Table, The King and The Great Battle.

Soji Arai plays Mozasu

Soji Arai in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Mozasu? Mozasu is Sunja's second son and half-brother to her other son, Noa.

What else has Soji Arai been in? He has previously had roles in series including SWAT, Cobra Kai, Dead Ringers and Tokyo Vice.

Junwoo Han plays Yoseb

Steve Sanghyun Noh and Junwoo Han in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Yoseb? Yoseb is Sunja's brother-in-law and Kyunghee's husband.

What else has Junwoo Han been in? He has previously had roles in series including Into the Ring, Happiness, The Empire and Agency.

Sungkyu Kim plays Kim Changho

Sungkyu Kim and Lee Minho in Pachinko. Apple TV+

Who is Kim Changho? Kim is an employee of Hansu.

What else has Sungkyu Kim been in? He has previously appeared in films including The Outlaws, and series such as Kingdom, A Piece of Your Mind, One Ordinary Day and The King of Pigs.

Panchinko season 2 will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 23rd August 2024. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

