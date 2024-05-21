The series follows the team who run the Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD, and is set in the same universe as co-creator Shawn Ryan's crime drama series The Shield.

But will it be back for season 8? Read on for everything you need to know about the future of SWAT.

*WARNING – CONTAINS FULL SPOILERS FOR SWAT SEASON 7*

Will there be a SWAT season 8?

Brigitte Kali Canales as Alexis Cabrera and Anna Enger Ritch as Powell in SWAT. Sony Pictures Entertainment

There will! That may be surprising to some, as it was previously announced that SWAT's seventh season would also be its last.

In actual fact, the series was initially cancelled in 2023 following season 6, but this decision was reversed at the last minute to give the show a sendoff with a seventh and final season. Following a campaign led by Moore, the show's other stars and its fans, the show was saved once again, and in April 2024 was renewed for season 8.

Moore said in a statement following the news: "SWAT IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become. I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for SWAT!

"It is entirely because of this support that SWAT will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me… I love my SWAT crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in SWAT and giving us this opportunity to shine!"

It is expected that the season will consist of 22 episodes and, notably, CBS is not calling this the show's final season, meaning there could even be a ninth outing in the offing.

The renewal news came just before filming wrapped on season 8, but, in an interview with TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dettmann confirmed that nothing was changed from the show's initial plan.

He said: "No, this was the direction we had pushed anyway, because we thought if we end the last episode with that nice upswing of, like, 'Damn it, this is the best team!,' it ends in a way that’s ready to go forward.

"That was the plan most of the way through. It was great to get the news when we did about Season 8, but it really didn’t do a lot to affect the last episode."

When could SWAT season 8 be released?

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay and David Lim as Victor Tan in SWAT. Sony Pictures Entertainment

SWAT season 8 is expected to debut in the US on CBS as part of the fall season, meaning that an October debut seems most likely.

In the UK, seasons have tended to follow on Sky Max and NOW some months afterwards, meaning we could be waiting until some time in 2025 for new episodes. We will keep this page updated once we have any more concrete news regarding the air dates for season 8.

Who could be back to star in SWAT season 8?

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in SWAT. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Many of the stars of SWAT will be returning for season 8, including Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson Jr, David Lim as Officer Victor Tan, Patrick St Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael and Anna Enger Ritch as Officer Zoe Powell.

Jay Harrington will also be back as Sergeant David 'Deacon' Kay, after a surprise decision to stay at the end of the season 8 finale. The character had been expected to retire, but in an interview with TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dettman explained that it was always the plan for him to change his mind.

He explained: "Yeah, he [Deacon] was always going to be there. We knew Jay [Harrington] would be around. That was the one thing where I questioned myself a bit, the storyline of him retiring and coming back.

"I was a little worried after losing Street and Luca, that even faking that we were losing Deacon would turn people off. I’m hoping it didn’t, and I don’t think it did. So, yeah, Deacon’s back and is part of the team going forward."

As Dettman references, there are a number of cast members who won't be returning, most prominently Alex Russell, who played Officer Jim Street and Kenny Johnson, who played Officer Dominique Luca.

Moore spoke with Deadline about these departures and the potential for the actors and characters to return, saying: "It’s hard to say goodbye to a bunch of wonderful people. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and a couple of seasons back we lost Lina Esco.

"Change is hard; so now we have some OGs, myself as Hondo, Deacon [Jay Harrington], Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], Tan [David Lim] and some newbies. But regarding those people that you miss, nobody died. And in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen."

Here's a full list of the actors and characters we currently know will be back for SWAT season 8:

Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson Jr

Jay Harrington as Sergeant David 'Deacon' Kay

David Lim as Officer Victor Tan

Patrick St Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Anna Enger Ritch as Officer Zoe Powell

Is there a trailer for SWAT season 8?

While there isn't a full trailer for SWAT season 8, we have got a very short teaser of the cast, including Shemar Moore, celebrating the news that the show will be returning.

You can watch that teaser right here.

SWAT season 7 continues airing on Sky Max and NOW on Sundays at 9pm. Get one month free Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix.

