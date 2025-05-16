The show, which is based on the 1975 television series of the same name and follows a police Special Weapons and Tactics team operating in Los Angeles, has been on air since 2017.

But why won't there be a SWAT season 9, and what have the cast and creatives said about the show ending? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why won't there be a SWAT season 9?

SWAT fans have been on quite the journey over the past few years.

The series was initially cancelled in 2023 following season 6, but this decision was reversed, with the newly announced seventh season set to be a final run. It was intended that this would give the team the opportunity to give the show a fitting send-off.

However, following a campaign led by Moore, the show's other stars and its fans, the show was saved once again, and it was renewed for season 8 in April 2024. CBS did not call that run the final season, suggesting the show could have continued for season 9.

Sadly for fans, news came through in March 2025 that SWAT was once again cancelled – with Deadline reporting that this time, it is for good.

In previous years, it is said that studio Sony Pictures Television proposed financial terms that were appealing to CBS, but this time around CBS did not engage in renewal talks at all.

It seems the decision was down to CBS needing to make room for new shows Sheriff Country and Boston Blue, spin-offs to Fire Country and Blue Bloods respectively. SWAT had lower viewing figures than many of the other dramas on the network's current slate.

The team have been quick to offer their thoughts on the cancellation, with star Shemar Moore posting a video on Instagram in which he said that "it sucks, it's sad". He then called on other networks, and streamers such as Netflix, to pick up the show.

Alongside the video, he posted the caption: "SWAT IS CANCELED…. AGAIN!!! After 8 seasons… CANCELED… maybe this time for good!!! But my momma didn’t raise NO QUITTER!!!

"No Matter what, I AM GRATEFUL n THANKFUL!!! Almost 31 years in this game of Hollywood… JOURNEY OF A DREAMER!!! To my Homies, Fans, Baby Girls, SWAT CREW, and Hollywood…. I say THANK YOU!!!! And 'FILL THE GAPS n STAY LIQUID… ROLL SWAT'!!!!"

Meanwhile, executive producer and showrunner Andrew Dettmann said in a statement: "It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of.

"They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the SWAT family."

Executive producer and former showrunner Shawn Ryan also spoke out, saying: "It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work on SWAT for eight seasons and tell the stories of Hondo and 20-Squad. I thank our fans, Shemar Moore, the rest of our cast, our producers, Sony Pictures Television, CBS Studios and CBS for the opportunity.

"Most of all I want to thank our tireless, dedicated crew who made our writers, directors and cast always look good. My greatest concern right now is for them."

