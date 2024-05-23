It's been a hell of a rollercoaster ride so far for the CBS series and it's only set to continue as Fire Country season 3 is officially a-go! Renewed back in March this year, the news only came as confirmation of the fact that the new drama has continued to carve out a space for itself and become a real hit with fans.

With a couple of cast members having already been confirmed as returning for season 3, what else is there to know about the upcoming season so far? Read on to find out.

As of now, an official release date for Fire Country season 3 has not yet been announced, but CBS has confirmed that the show is 100 per cent returning.

More like this

We would likely expect the new season of Fire Country to debut sometime in early 2025, if previous release patterns are anything to go by.

As for the UK, there's no confirmation as to when it will be airing either but seeing as season 1 only aired on Sky Witness and NOW in January 2024, we can expect there will be some delay.

Who will star in the Fire Country season 3 cast?

Morena Baccarin as Micky, Max Thieriot as Bode and Diane Farr as Sharon Leone in Fire Country season 2. CBS

As for who will be returning for season 3, it's been confirmed that Max Thieriot will return as Bode Donovan as well as Rafael de la Fuente as Diego.

Chatting about his future on the show and in season 3, Thieriot told TVLine: "I’m considering it a season of wish fulfillment. We finally get to see Bode out, after wanting it since the pilot.

"It's such a long time coming, and the fun of getting to see him in places where all our characters have been this whole time will be a fresh engine for season 3, and a really fun, aspirational place for us to tune in every week."

The Fire Country cast members that we'd expect to make a return for season 3 is as follows:

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan

Rafael de la Fuente as Diego Moreno

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

What will Fire Country season 3 be about?

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards in Fire Country season 2. CBS

It's safe to say that there's plenty of drama on the horizon in Fire Country season 3, especially seeing as season 2 left things on quite the cliffhanger at Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego's (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding.

While many fans have been hoping Bode and Gabriela finally get it together and actually get together, it looked as though Bode may possibly stop the impending nuptials. But he didn't and we have no doubt that his decision not to will have some effect going into season 3.

Aside from interpersonal relationships, season 2 also ended with Bode officially being released from prison and now free to become a full-time firefighter. It also looks as though there may be some further disasters on our hands as Thieriot teased to Deadline that there could be some floods on the way.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about his hopes for season 3, he revealed: "I hope to do more stuff with floods. Those are obviously pretty massive and I grew up in an area that was not far from the Russian River, which would flood at times.

"The fire departments are intimately involved in dealing with that. I think would be fun to do if we can figure out how to do it in a big scale. As a director, it is definitely something I’ve been wanting to do. I’ve thought through a lot of different ways that we can accomplish some of those scenes without it getting too crazy expensive, but still have it feel like a big scale."

It's also been recently revealed that Fire Country is set for its first spin-off in the form of Sheriff Country, which will follow Morena Baccarin as sheriff Mickey Fox. Mickey is of course the stepsister of Fire Country’s own California Fire division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), who we've already met in the original series. Whether or not the two shows cross over for any episodes remains to be seen but here's to hoping!

Is there a trailer for Fire Country season 3?

Not yet! Seeing as production is yet to get under way on the new season, there's no trailer just yet.

Fire Country season 1 is available to stream on Sky Witness and NOW. Find Sky deals here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.