Buck had been struggling with fellow 118 firefighter Eddie's (Ryan Guzman) budding relationship with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr), and in the moment that many fans have been waiting for, Buck and Tommy finally shared their first kiss.

Initially known as a bit of a womaniser when Buck joined the series in 2018, the character's only steady relationship over the years has been with Tommy - so this has been an anticipated moment for many fans, to say the least.

But actor Stark admits that his character's sexual awakening has been a long time coming, telling TVLine: "There have been crumbs for years and years.

"If you look back, and I don’t know if it was even intentional from anybody in the moment, I think that the thread is there throughout. So coming to this moment now is really exciting and deserved and earned."

With the latest episode generating quite the buzz, when can UK viewers anticipate the release of the seventh season of 911? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

When does 911 season 7 air in the UK?

As of now, there has not been a confirmed UK release date for 911 season 7.

The new run began airing on ABC in the US on Thursday 14th March, and continues to air weekly every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT.

With the seventh season well and truly under way, we'll be sure to keep you updated on any news about a UK release date.

However, we do know that when it does arrive, 911 season 7 will more than likely be landing on Disney Plus in the UK, where the previous six seasons can be found.

What is 911 season 7 about?

911. Disney/Justin Stephens

Similar to many American procedural dramas, 911 deals with a slew of brand new cases in each episode - but unlike series in the same vein, 911 actually follows the lives of not just one emergency service, but several.

It follows Los Angeles first responders including police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers.

The general series synopsis for 911 is as follows: "Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 911, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

"These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives."

Created by Murphy, Falchuk and Minear (all known for their collaborative work on American Horror Story), the series is now in its seventh season, and was previously Fox’s top-rated drama for several seasons before being picked up by ABC.

It's proven so popular just a few episodes into season 7 that it's already been renewed for season 8.

Is there a trailer for 911 season 7?

There is! Featuring and narrated by the wonderful Angela Bassett, we get a glimpse of the episodes to come, which kick off on a cruise liner that has been hijacked by machine gun-wielding bad guys.

It's a roller coaster ride of a trailer, but one thing's for certain – there's plenty of drama in store this season. Watch it below.

911 season 7 is airing in the US on ABC every Thursday. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

