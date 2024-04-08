In the fourth episode of season 7, which aired on Thursday (4th April), Buck finally realised that he had feelings for Tommy that went beyond friendship – and the pair ultimately shared a kiss.

The scene soon set the internet alight, with many fans expressing their excitement at the romantic development.

And with 911 already renewed for season 8, future episodes will no doubt explore Buck and Tommy's romantic relationship further.

More like this

So, who is Oliver Stark and what else have you seen him in? Read on for everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Oliver Stark?

Oliver Stark.

Oliver Stark is a British actor who is best known for his role as firefighter Evan 'Buck' Buckley in 911.

He first appeared on the show in 2018.

Speaking about the real-life parallels between his life and his role, he told Brief Take at the time: "I was coming in as the new one into the cast. The actors have been in a lot of incredible things and I was a huge fan coming in.

"So, a bit like Buck stepping into the firehouse for the first time and being the rookie, that’s kind of what I was to this cast. There has been a mirroring that has gone on there that has been lovely to grow together, myself and Buck at the same time."

Stark was born in London. Speaking about how he perfected his accent for the US drama, he added: "That’s always one of the biggest compliments that I get, because it was something that I was very worried about."

He continued: "There’s sometimes an accent on TV and it’s like, 'Are you American?' because I can kind of pick up on it a little bit, and I never want to be in that position.

"It’s something that I work hard on, so when people don’t know, it’s something that I take as a huge compliment."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How old is Oliver Stark?

Stark is 32 years old.

What has Oliver Stark previously starred in?

911. Disney/Justin Stephens

Stark has also appeared as Ryder in AMC's TV series Into the Badlands.

His film credits include Underworld: Blood Wars, thriller Hard Tide, gangster film Montana, Dracula Untold, The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box, Big Bad World and Luther.

What has Oliver Stark said about 911?

Lou Ferrigno Jr and Oliver Stark in 911 season 7. ABC/Disney/Chris Willard

Stark recently hit back at homophobic backlash after his character’s surprise same-sex kiss at the end of the show's 100th episode.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday (7th April), the actor wrote that he was "humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck's storyline", before adding: "I've read so many of your messages and I couldn't be prouder."

Addressing criticism of the scene, he added: "If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care.

"This is a show about love and inclusion. It's featured queer relationships from the very beginning, including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I've ever watched."

He continued: "If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realising his bisexuality is your deal breaker – I fear you've missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure."

Following Thursday’s episode, Stark told Variety that co-creator Tim Minear called him during the third episode of the season to ask what he thought about confirming that his character is bisexual.

"He had already been in contact with Lou, who plays Tommy — he wanted to know that he was on board before bringing it to me. So not with too much notice, he said, 'I think this is the most truthful way to continue Buck’s storyline,'" he revealed.

"And I said, 'I 100 per cent agree.' I think it’s deserved and I think it’s earned — and I am excited to get the chance to tell it."

Is Oliver Stark on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @oliverstarkk. He currently has over 700,000 followers.

911 season 7 is airing in the US on ABC every Thursday. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.