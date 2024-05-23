In the drama stakes, the One Chicago universe continues to reign supreme so much so that NBC have renewed all three series - Chicago Med, Chicago PD and of course, Chicago Fire. That's right, that means that Chicago Fire will be back on our screens for season 13.

The most recent season drew to quite the emotional end in the US as Eamonn Walker made his final appearance as Wallace Boden in the series. It was announced earlier this month that Walker would be taking a step back from the series in a regular capacity, likely to return as a recurring character in the future.

Unsure whether he should go up in the running for Deputy Commissioner, the season 12 finale dealt with that storyline and plenty more, setting up a 13th season very well. But when can we expect the next instalment to land?

As of now, there is no exact confirmed release date for Chicago Fire season 13 but we do know that, along with Chicago Med and PD, Chicago Fire is set to return for NBC's 2024-2025 season.

The return of all three shows was met with praise as, even despite shortened seasons, the series all managed to cover a lot of plots, characters and even saw some major departures.

Seeing as season 12 premiered after some delays in January 2024 in the US, we would expect a similar timeline for the next season, which means we could be seeing Chicago Fire season 13 on our screens in January 2025.

As for a UK release date, we'd also expect it to follow suit like its previous season and be released a few months after the US, available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW.

Chicago Fire season 13 cast: Who will return?

Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire. Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

As for who won't be returning for the new season, there will be one major noticeable difference as Eamonn Walker has stepped down from his series regular duties as fire station boss Wallace Boden.

Walker has been a mainstay on the series for all 12 seasons so far, so it'll certainly be a different vibe without him but seeing as he's become the new Deputy Commissioner, we can expect him to return in a recurring role in the future.

Another main character who won't be returning for season 13 is Kara Killmer, who played Sylvie Brett and joined the series back in season 3. Speaking about her final episode in season 12, Killmer told Deadline: “This is the natural end for her character; it’s kind of a perfect bookend, really.

"I’m selfishly delighted over the fact that Sylvie shows up in Chicago a jilted bride who was dumped at the altar by her high school sweetheart and then ends up across the aisle in her last episode from Matt Casey, the love of her life.

"I just love that her character has been able to come full circle and it’s it’s such a great way to exit her journey. It’s sort of perfect timing."

Another surprise departure comes from Rome Flynn, who debuted in season 12 and was only in a handful of episodes as Jake Gibson. The actor admitted he was "sad" to see Gibson leave the series, so we can assume he won't be making a return in season 13.

As for the cast members that we'd expect to make an appearance in Chicago Fire season 13, they are as follows:

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt Stella Kidd

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide

Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak

Michael Bradway as Jack Damon

Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland, aka Mouch

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver

What will happen in Chicago Fire season 13?

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver in Chicago Fire season 12. Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

As for what will end up happening in season 13 of Chicago Fire, it'll certainly be a new feel for the series without Boden at its helm.

Chatting to Deadline about navigating that when writing the new season, showrunner Andrea Newman said: "The whole theme of season 12 was change, and how change affects a firehouse and family as close as 51.

"Boden’s message about that was, that once you’re a part of 51, you will always be a part of it. So Boden will always have a presence. But how everyone responds to any changes at the top is a fun challenge to write, and to watch. And there are some big twists at the end of the finale that throw even more chaos into the gang at 51, so a whole lot is coming their way."

As for whether, without Boden's presence, this signals a new era for the show, Newman also said: "Only time can tell — it all depends on exactly where Boden ends up, and exactly who sits in that Chief’s chair.

"Whatever the plan is initially, Fire fans can rest assured it will be a lot more complicated, bumpier and emotional than anyone expects. And it will cause a lot of firehouse chaos!"

We're sure, like previous seasons, Chicago Fire season 13 will once again be full of nail-biting cases, new characters and hurdles for our team of firefighters. But there were also some other pretty big plot points that were opened up in the season 12 finale, not least the bombshell that mysterious newcomer Damon (Michael Bradway) dropped.

Novak had told Damon that to make it in their line of work, he's got to be a lot more honest about himself and so, he drops the bombshell that his father was named Benny Severide, making him Kelly's half-brother.

Elsewhere in that finale, Kelly also admittted to Stella that he wanted to start a family which she seemed less than impressed by the thought of.

Mouch (Christian Stolte) also revealed that he is going to be taking the lieutenant’s test. With so much movement in the team as well as new dynamics to face, we're sure season 13 will be nothing short of drama-filled.

Is there a trailer for Chicago Fire season 13?

Not yet! Seeing as production on the new series is yet to get underway, there's no trailer to be found right now. But we'll be sure to keep this article updated with one once it drops.

Chicago Fire is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK. Find Sky deals here.

