So, what could be in store for a potential fifth season? Read on for everything we know about the likelihood of The Kardashians season 5.

Will there be a fifth season of The Kardashians?

Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Hulu

While a fifth instalment of The Kardashians hasn't been officially confirmed, Kim and Khloé Kardashian previously claimed the show would be returning for 20 episodes after season 3.

With 10 new episodes airing in season 4 since that announcement, it can be assumed a fifth season is on the cards.

The first four seasons of The Kardashians premiered in the summer and autumn seasons each year. Following this, the next instalment of the series could arrive in the summer of 2024.

Once we know more, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.

Who could feature in a potential The Kardashians season 5?

If there is a fifth season of The Kardashians, it's safe to assume Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner could return.

Other appearances could include North West, Travis Barker and Kourtney, Kylie and Khloé's children, as well as friends of the famous sisters.

How many episodes could there be in a potential The Kardashians season 5?

While a fifth season hasn't been confirmed, based on what Kim and Khloé Kardashian said last year, there could be 10 episodes of The Kardashians.

What could potentially happen in a potential The Kardashians season 5?

Based on what has happened in the lives of the Kardashians family, there is a lot going on.

Kourtney Kardashian recently gave birth, and the lead-up to that big moment could very well feature, much like Kylie Jenner's pregnancy did in previous seasons.

Kim Kardashian is currently starring in American Horror Story: Delicate, alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, and moments from that could make it into the series.

It isn't clear whether or not Timothée Chalamet will make an appearance on The Kardashians.

According to an insider, the actor is very "careful" about his appearances, suggesting it is unlikely that he would make a cameo on the reality TV show.

"Timothée is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he's built down the toilet," the source told The Sun.

That said, it's safe to assume he will not make an appearance.

