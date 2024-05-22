As ever, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie will all continue to navigate their sisterly dynamics, under the watchful eye of their mother, Kris.

One storyline fans will undoubtedly be paying close attention to is that of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at what's to come for the co-parents!

Khloé Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In the clip, the pair are speaking about living arrangements, to which Thompson suggests they should live together as "one big happy family", but Khloé isn't as enthused.

As Thompson continues to talk, Khloé can be seen rolling her eyes when speaking to the cameras.

"Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer of hope," she can be heard saying.

The former couple then share a very awkward hug before walking away.

You can watch the full clip below.

Khloé and Tristan share two children together, five-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum, whom they co-parent together.

The pair are no longer in a relationship, and seemingly have no plans to get back together.

During the last season of The Kardashians, Khloé explained that she and Tristan have "a great friendship-relationship".

"For my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don't need to punish him because I'm not getting back with him."

Could there be plenty more awkward moments across season 5? Fans will just have to wait and see!

The Kardashians returns for season 5 on Thursday 23rd May on Disney Plus. You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Kardashians on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.