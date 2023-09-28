It's likely we'll be getting all the inside scoop on Kourtney Kardashian's fourth pregnancy, as she awaits the arrival of her and husband Travis Barker's baby.

But, one thing many of us want to know is if a certain actor (Timothée Chalamet), who is speculated to be dating one of the sisters (Kylie Jenner) will pop up on our screens and grace us with his presence.

So, will Timothee Chalamet be on The Kardashians season 4?

Here's everything we know so far.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Timothée Chalamet be on The Kardashians season 4?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Getty Images

It hasn't been confirmed whether Timothée Chalamet will make an appearance on The Kardashians.

According to an insider, he's very "careful" about his appearances, making it unlikely that he would make a cameo on the reality TV show.

“Timothée is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he's built down the toilet," the source told The Sun.

“Is he taking a risk by getting so serious with Kylie so quickly? Yes, but Timothée has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation.

“I don't think he's going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don't think Kylie has any expectation that he would. It’s not how he rolls.”

That said, it's not unusual for famous partners of the Kardashians to take part in their reality show.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Getty Images

In 2022, Kim, 42, dated comedian and actor Pete Davidson, 29, for nine months following her split from husband, rapper Kanye West, and he made many appearances on the show.

Similarly, West, 46, featured on the series, while the father of Khloe's children, basketball player Tristan Thompson, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian's first partner and father of her three children, Scott Disick, 40, are regular cast members.

So, it's not completely impossible that Timothée would appear or be mentioned. Perhaps not in season four, however, due to the timing.

Season 3 ended with the the sisters returning from a trip to Cleveland for the funeral of Tristan's mother Andrea, who sadly passed away in January 2023. This means filming for season 4 likely took place in early 2023.

Kylie, 26, who has two children with her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott, 32, likely only started dating Wonka star Timothée, 27, in April 2023.

So, if he does decide to make an appearance, it's likely fans of the show might not see him until season 5 or after.

You can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.