The clip was shown to a select audience at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday (25th April) as part of extended footage that screened for exhibitors.

Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is coming to the big screen later this year – and now, the first footage from Warner Bros’ Wonka has been revealed, giving fans a look at Timothée Chalamet 's take on the titular character and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa (via Variety ).

The upcoming film features an all-star cast including Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Keegan-Michael Key, and will be packed with musical and dance numbers.

In a conversation with British Vogue, Chalamet confirmed that he would be reprising seven musical numbers in Wonka, as well as revealing that Wonka isn’t a dark origin story as many had speculated, but rather an uplifting and joyous film. "Seven! You know what’s really funny about that is it’s so misleading. This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous," he said.

Read on for everything you need to know about Wonka, including when it's set to land on our screens.

Wonka is set to land in cinemas on 15th December 2023, after its original release date of March 17th 2023 was delayed.

After that, the Warner Bros movie will likely end up on Max, the platform formerly known as HBO Max.

Wonka has been in the works with Warner Bros since late 2016 after the company acquired the rights to the classic character from the Roald Dahl estate.

Wonka cast

Timothée Chalamet as Lee and Taylor Russell as Maren in Bones and All. Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Chalamet and Grant will be joined by an all-star cast which includes Olivia Colman (Heartstopper), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Rake Thakrar (Sex Education) and Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean).

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) is also set to appear in the film. She previously worked with Wonka's director and screenwriter on the Paddington movies.

Simon Farnaby (Your Highness), who is co-writing Wonka, has also joined the cast, alongside Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Best Picture winner Shakespeare in Love), Tom Davis (Paddington 2), comedian Matt Lucas (Alice in Wonderland), and Natasha Rothwell (Insecure).

Little is known about their roles at the time of writing, and fans will have to wait for more information.

Wonka plot: how is the movie connected to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

The Wonka plot will explore Willy Wonka’s backstory, with Chalamet playing a younger version of the character, compared to a 38-year-old Wilder and a 42-year-old Depp.

Not much else is known about the story, but if we were to hazard a guess, we'd presume the upcoming film will explore how the titular character became the reclusive and neurotic owner of the candy empire we see in Dahl's novel.

However, as detailed above, it won’t be a dark origin story as many might expect, but will instead be an uplifting film stuffed with joyous musical numbers.

Beyond the plot information released, previous promotional shots have shown Chalamet wearing the characteristic brown top hat and long purple coat previously worn by Gene Wilder in 1971 and by Johnny Depp in 2005, confirming that Chalamet's character will have the same sense of fashion.

Wonka star Natasha Rothwell previously said of the film: “I can’t give away anything. I feel like I signed everything away to do it. But I had so much fun. I literally got back a few weeks ago from shooting in London.”

She continued to Screenrant: “I was there for five months, and I just think audiences are going to enjoy it. I think I’m drawn to stories, especially post the height and peak of the pandemic, that spread goodness and love, and I think that’s at the heart of both Sonic and of Wonka.”

Is there a trailer for Wonka?

A trailer was shown to a select audience at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday (April 25th), but it is yet to be released to the general public.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the footage sees Chalamet's Willy Wonka discover Grant's "knee-high" Oompa Loompa trapped in a glass case. Wonka tells him: "You're the funny little man who's been following me."

"How dare you!" Grant's Oompa Loompa replies. "I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa Loompa."

Wonka will land in cinemas on 15th December 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guideand Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

