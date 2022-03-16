Airing on Hulu from 14th April, and Disney Plus, the new series will follow the famous bunch as they manage their everyday lives.

After ending their long-running E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family is returning for a brand new series this April.

Unlike the previous reality show, it's said to be more of a documentary-style series and will launch two seasons, 40 episodes in total.

As usual, it will delve into each member's personal lives, Kim's divorce with Kanye West and her new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson as one of the major plot lines.

But which members of The Kardashian family can we expect to see in the new series? And will any of their famous pals be returning?

So far it doesn't look like Robert Kardashian or Caitlyn Jenner will be making an appearance on The Kardashians, but it seems all five sisters and most of their partners will be back.

Here's everything you need to know.

Kim Kardashian

Getty Images

Of course, Kim Kardashian will be back for the new series. In The Kardashians trailer, Kim can be heard saying: "I'm excited for this new chapter and I've been in this game for long enough to know that you just have to be yourself," before gushing about her new beau, Pete.

It's likely we'll also see all four of Kim's children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - who she shares with her former-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kanye West

Getty Images

According to the trailer, West will also appear in the new Hulu series, although it's not clear for how long, given the status of their relationship.

In October 2021, Kim was declared legally single. She is now in a relationship with Davidson, while West is dating Instagram model Chaney Jones.

Pete Davidson

Getty Images

It's not yet known whether Davidson will appear in the new series, however, he will be mentioned.

In the trailer, a clip from Pete and Kim's SNL stint is shown and Kris can be heard saying: "This is a relationship that I don't think anybody saw coming."

During an interview with Variety, Kim confirmed that she hadn't filmed any scenes with Davidson for the first season, but admitted she'd consider it in the future.

She said: "I have not filmed with him and I’m not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Kris Jenner

Getty Images

Of course, the momager who made it all happen will be back for the Hulu series. It's not yet known what her storyline will be in the new episodes, but one things for sure, she's not letting anyone mess with her family. In the trailer, the matriarch, 66, can be heard saying: "No one goes against the family."

Kris was married to the late lawyer, Robert Kardashian, until 1991. He is the father of her first four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Jnr. She married former olympian Caitlyn Jenner in 1991 and the pair divorced in 2015. From 2014, she has dated business executive Corey Gamble.

Kourtney Kardashian

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the Kardashian Klan. She has three children - Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - with her ex Scott Disick.

The reality TV star is now in a relationship with musician Travis Barker. The pair got engaged in October 2021, and it looks like fans will be getting a front row seat to their engagement in the new series.

In the clip, the couple also revealed that they want to have a baby together.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney says, before the video montage cuts to a clip of them at a hospital.

Travis Barker

Getty Images

Musician Travis Barker is new to the Kardashian series. He started dating Kourtney at the end of December 2020, and proposed 10 months later.

He's best known for being the drummer for the rock band Blink-182, and has two children - Landan, 18, and Alabama, 16 - from his previous relationship with American model Shanna Moakler.

Scott Disick

Getty Images

Even though he hasn't been in a relationship with Kourtney for a long while, Disick is very much still a part of the family, and he can be seen cracking his usual jokes in the trailer, where he tells Kim: "They're going to like you for who you are, not what you wear - just kidding!"

Khloe Kardashian

Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian returns for the new series, along with her on/off partner Tristan Thompson and their three-year-old daughter True.

It's not actually known whether Khlo and Tristan are back on. In the trailer, Khloe refers to them as "complicated".

The pair have been linked since 2016.

Tristan Thompson

Getty Images

Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson will appear on the new series, alongside Khloe.

As well as True, Tristan has two other children - Prince, five, with business woman Jordan Craig, and three-month-old Theo Thompson, who he shares with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Kylie Jenner

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is back, and this time she's showing off her second pregnancy. Kylie's first pregnancy was kept very private until she gave birth to her and rapper Travis Scott's daughter Stormi back in 2018.

However, in the new series she's letting fans in, saying: "My pregnancy is really public this time."

Kylie gave birth to her and Travis' son Wolf in February, 2022, so who knows we may even be invited into the delivery room on the new series. The Kardashians love to film a birth - ahem, Kourtney!

Travis Scott

Getty Images

It's not actually known whether Kylie's partner Travis will appear in the Hulu series. He appeared briefly in KUWTK, so it's very likely we could see him, as well as their daughter Stormi, four.

Kendall Jenner

Hulu

Kendall is back and it's business as usual, with the trailer showing the supermodel at work on shoots. It looks like there could be some trouble ahead, however, as she tells the others in the trailer: "I'm out! This is so f***ing ridiculous," before storming out of a dinner.

Other cast

Instagram/@kimkardashian

As usual, we can expect to see some of The Kardashians extended family and friends in the new series. Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq featured heavily in the E! series, so we'd be surprised if she didn't make a cameo. We also spotted another familiar face in the trailer - Kim's friend and publicist Tracy Romulus.

The Kardashians premieres on Disney Plus on 14th April 2022 in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

