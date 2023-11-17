Following the news of her exit, Killmer seemingly confirmed her departure in a post to her Instagram.

Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire. NBC NBC

"These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago," she captioned a carousel of images.

Killmer added: "Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD — some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!"

In the 10th season of Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer, who portrayed Sylvie's love interest Matthew Casey, left the show after his character moved to Oregon.

They began a long distance relationship, but in the season 11 finale, Matthew returns to propose to Sylvie.

Could a wedding be on the cards of Sylvie and Matthew?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The release date of the 12th season of Chicago Fire is yet to be confirmed, due to it being pushed back following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have since reached a tentative agreement.

It is not yet known how many episodes Killmer will appear in of season 12, or how her character will leave the series.

Chicago Fire is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.