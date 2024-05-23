More specific details of the Goodness Gracious Me star's character Sister Squire have not been disclosed at this stage but she's certainly an exciting addition to the cast for the series, which is returning to Channel 4 three years after the first season debuted to critical acclaim.

The first run focused on Anjana Vasan's Amina, a nerdy microbiology student who joined the ranks of all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts as their new lead guitar player.

In addition to Amina and Saira, the band also included drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), bass player Bisma (Faith Omole) and manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse).

Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira and Meera Syal as Sister Squire in We Are Lady Parts season 2 Channel 4

In the second season, the band are set to return with a renewed artistic mission following the high of their first UK tour – only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo.

The official synopsis teases: "As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether 'making it big' is really what they want..."

The show was created by Polite Society writer/director Nida Manzoor, who said she was "galvanised" by the prospect of making the second season.

"The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go," she explained. "Now it was time to turn things up to eleven. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker, and deeper and that is exactly what we strived to do."

She added that the new run will see the interior lives of each of the women explored in more depth, with "each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls, and banter of series 1".

And she also teased "more wild original tunes", as well as "even better covers". Plenty to look forwards to then!

We Are Lady Parts season 2 will be available to stream and watch on Channel 4 in the UK on Thursday 30th May.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.