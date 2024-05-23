According to the BBC, the special – which is to be written and directed by the show’s creators Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton – will follow the chaos in the downsized Brockman family home, as Pete and Sue grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults.

The synopsis continues: "In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way."

Co-creator Hamilton teased that we can expect to find the Brockman family "older, but not necessarily wiser", with the episode set to follow them "as they steer a path through the perils of Christmas and the rapids of modern-day family life".

Speaking about returning for the special, Dennis said: "I can't wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I'm sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever."

Daniel Roche, Hugh Dennis, Tyger Drew-Honey, Ramona Marquez and Claire Skinner in Outnumbered. BBC

Meanwhile, Skinner added: "I'm really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn't feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all."

The director of BBC Comedy Jon Petrie described Outnumbered as one of the "crown jewels of British sitcoms" and said he was grateful to the creative team behind the show for "dusting it off and putting it back on display".

Outnumbered initially ran for five highly successful seasons between 2007 and 2014, earning four BAFTA nominations during its run. It also had a number of specials, the most recent of which aired over Christmas in 2016.

