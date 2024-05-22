There was certainly demand for more upon release, but Coel initially ruled out a second season of the show in the traditional sense, joking that the show had become "so huge it's destroyed itself".

However, in May 2021, the BBC's then-director of drama Piers Wenger revealed that Coel was working on a follow-up project for the broadcaster, with a "sort of through-line" connecting it to I May Destroy You.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Phil Clarke admitted the series had been dubbed "I May Destroy You 2" – suggesting a story in the same world, or at least a thematic link – but that these plans have been shelved.

More like this

"When Piers went public, we were all talking about it," he explained. "Those were Michaela’s thoughts as well. But then we rightly decided there wasn’t much more to say. You can only conclude that once you’ve explored it a little bit."

Indeed, the sole existing season feels very complete all on its own, and there would be little sense to risking the show's esteemed reputation with an inferior second chapter.

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You. BBC/Natalie Seery/Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA

Coel certainly has enough on her plate already; the multi-hyphenate joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will star opposite Anne Hathaway in upcoming showbiz drama Mother Mary.

The talent has previously stated that creating I May Destroy You helped her "to get past some troubling stuff".

In 2021, she explained: "What it enabled me to do is to pair something quite tragic with something quite beautiful and that was being able to create opportunities and see everybody's talents come together to create it.

"It replaced bad memories with really nice ones."

I May Destroy You is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.