Michaela Coel is developing a new show for BBC after success of I May Destroy You

The BBC has announced that they are working on a new project with BAFTA award-winning actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel.

This comes following the success of her critically-acclaimed BBC drama I May Destroy You, which has racked up eight BAFTA nominations and dominated many ‘Best of 2020’ lists – and helped Michaela Coel nab the top spot in the RadioTimes.com TV 100 2020.

No details have been released about the new project, but BBC Director of Drama Piers Wenger has hinted that the show will not be a direct second series of I May Destroy You.

“It’s in relatively early stages but I just wanted to let everybody know, for the fans of I May Destroy You, that there was a new show coming along,” Wenger told press at a BBC webinar.

Addressing what relationship the project will have to I May Destroy You, Wenger noted, “I think there is a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a sort of through-line to Michaela’s thinking and I suspect that there may be elements, but it’s really too early to say anything too specific.”

I May Destroy You was created, written, co-directed and executive produced by Coel, and follows Twitter celebrity-turned-author Arabella as she reassesses her life, friends, and family after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

The series was praised for its sharp, inventive writing, dark humour and sensitive handling of complex issues such as sexual consent in contemporary life.

This will be Coel’s first project since I May Destroy You aired, after teasing that she had plans for her next TV work while appearing on the Obsessed With… podcast in July 2020.

Coel’s new show was announced today along with six new BBC drama commissions, which includes an adaptation of best-selling author Cash Carraway’s debut memoir Skint Estate featuring This Country star Daisy May Cooper.

Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams will also be exploring the impact of fame on family in new original drama Champion, while award-winning journalist Dolly Alderton will be adapting her best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love for the small screen.

Finally, Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko will adapt Nikki May’s novel Wahala, Him & Her creator Stefan Golaszewski will turn his hand to domestic drama in Marriage, and This Is England writer-director Shane Meadows will work with the BBC for the first time for historical drama The Gallows Pole.

Wenger said: “I’m delighted to announce these new commissions today, from writers who are already striking a chord with the British public: Cash, Dolly and Candice with their incredible books, Theresa with the astounding Rocks, Stefan, who following the huge success of Mum and Him & Her is turning his hand to hour-long drama, and not least of all the legendary Shane Meadows, who is working with the BBC for the first time on a historical drama which is destined to feel utterly of the moment.

“And finally, I’m thrilled to say we will be working with the unequalled Michaela Coel on another project, more news about that to follow in due course.”

I May Destroy You is available on BBC iPlayer now.