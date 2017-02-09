It was a bittersweet moment sadly for Aaron (Kadiff Kirwan) – sweet and tender as he is, his charms were not enough for gobby Candice (Danielle Walters) and his relationship with her came to a sad end. The fact that she got rather intimate with his dad didn't help matters much.

But at least Coel’s Tracey fulfilled her ambition of finally – FINALLY – losing her virginity. Even if she later discovered that the man she shared the act with was still at school.

Being Tracey, of course, she handed herself into the police who showed no interest in pressing charges – he was 16 – unless it was for wasting police time…

More like this

It’s been an excellent series so far, with episodes ranging from a raucous sex party to Tracey’s turn as a dog walker.

And it seems that both Coel and the channel are keen for more Chewing Gum, even if a third series has not been confirmed.

Sources close to the actor and writer say that she is taking a break from the show while she pursues other interests.

It is understood that she has generated enormous attention in the US and has been having a number of meetings with producers there.

Channel 4 sources say that the door is open for talks on a third series, but an announcement will be “a way off”.

Advertisement

Said a production source: “We are really keen to do more but nothing will be confirmed for a while. Michaela is very busy and has worked so hard on this series. She just wants to catch her breath. But everyone’s delighted with this series and the feeling is we'd love more.”