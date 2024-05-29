Among those dancers is Miranda Derrick, whose family are "desperately trying to get their daughter out". The documentary features testimonies from other dancers and former members who are working to rebuild their lives.

As per the synopsis, the series examines "the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organisations to exert control over people, as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe".

7M has previously been accused of being a cult, led by Shekinah Church pastor Robert Shinn, who is one of the focal points of the documentary. Here's everything you need to know about Shinn and his current whereabouts.

More like this

What is the 7M 'TikTok Cult'?

Melanie Wilking and Miranda Derrick. Netflix

Founded by Shinn in 2021, 7M Films, Inc is a talent management company, representing "some of the top social media influencers in the world", according to its website.

It was first suggested in 2021 that 7M Films was a "cult" when Miranda Derrick's family claimed they had not seen her since she signed with the company, but their claims were denied by a representative for 7M Films and Shinn.

Derrick and her husband insisted publicly that they were not in a cult, and in a statement to The Daily Mail, a representative for 7M Films and Shinn said: "The false and sensational allegations about 7M stem directly from a dispute between 7M-represented dancer Miranda Derrick and her estranged family.

"Despite her family's claims, Miranda is a successful businesswoman and a loving wife and daughter who cares very much about her family. It is pathetic and contemptible to try to turn her private family matters into a tawdry public scandal for clicks and clout.

"While the recent portrayals of Dr Robert Shinn and 7M Films have been wildly offensive and riddled with inaccuracies, those false claims will not deter 7M from supporting Miranda in whichever endeavours she chooses to pursue next."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Derrick and 7M Films for comment.

In a statement to The Cut in 2022, responding to her family's allegations, Miranda said she is not being held against her will.

"I am not held against my will and I’ve never been a hostage," her statement reads. "I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that.

"As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will. No one is forcing me to do anything. I am excited to move forward in this incredible walk with God, an amazing marriage and exciting career. I'm also looking forward to moving past all of this and mend my relationship with my family privately."

Who is Robert Shinn?

Shinn is the founder of 7M Films and the pastor of Shekinah Church.

In a previously issued statement in 2022, 7M Films confirmed that Shinn is the pastor of Shekinah Church, but noted there is no business affiliations between the church and 7M.

"You do not have to be a member of the Shekinah Church to be represented by 7M, nor do you have to be represented by 7M to be a member of the Shekinah Church," the statement reads. "Any claims to the contrary are simply wrong."

Where is Robert Shinn now?

As per the documentary series, no criminal charges have been brought against Shinn.

An ongoing civil lawsuit between Shinn and former clients of 7M is due to go to trial in 2025.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is available to stream on Netflix now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.