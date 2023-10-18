Over the course of the series, leading characters have come and gone, including Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), who moved to Oregon, and paramedic Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund), who took a job in Puerto Rico.

While Casey returned at the end of season 11, it’s not guaranteed he’s back for long, and there is also the possibility that series regular Randall ‘Mouch’ McHolland (Christian Stolte), last seen flatlining in hospital following a gunshot wound in the dramatic season 11 finale, may not live to return for the next season.

So, who will be back to fight Chicago’s most dramatic fires? Read on for everything you need to know about the current cast and characters of Chicago Fire.

David Eigenberg plays Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

David Eigenberg stars in Chicago Fire. SEAC

Who is Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann? Husband and father of five Herrmann is one of the senior fire fighters, and a father figure to the team. He part owns – with Gabby and Otis (who died in season 8) – a bar called Molly’s, which is a hangout for local cops, medics and fire fighters.

What else has David Eigenberg been in? David is, of course, best known for his role as Miranda’s husband Steve in Sex and the City, a role he reprised in the two SATC movies and the sequel series And Just Like That. He’s also the voice of grey tabby Nermal in Garfield: The Movie, and has appeared in episodes of all of the other One Chicago series.

Joe Minoso plays Joe Cruz

Joe Minoso plays Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire. NBC Universal

Who is Joe Cruz? Fire fighter Joe grew up trying to keep his younger brother out of trouble, but now he is more focused on his wife Chloe and their young son.

What else has Joe Minoso been in? A former theatre actor from Chicago, Joe had minor roles in Superman movie Man Of Steel and the TV series Prison Break, Get Shorty and Boss before he won the role of Joe in Chicago Fire.

Miranda Rae Mayo plays Lieutenant Stella Kidd

Miranda Rae Mayo plays Lieutenant Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire. NBC

Who is Stella Kidd? Stella replaced Otis as the main fire truck driver following his death. She began dating Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney, who has not confirmed his return for season 12) in season 4, and the couple married at the end of season 10.

What else has Miranda Rae Mayo been in? A former model, Miranda’s previous TV appearances include supporting roles in the second season of True Detective and Pretty Little Liars.

Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett

Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire. NBC

Who is Sylvie Brett? Sylvie joined the team as a paramedic in season 3, having run away from her Indiana hometown to avoid getting married. Her previous relationships include Joe, Gabby’s brother Antonio and chaplain Kyle Sheffield. Sylvie later became involved with Captain Matthew Casey before he moved to Oregon, and in the 11th season finale he returned and proposed to her.

What else has Kara Killmer been in? Kara began her career in the reality series If I Can Dream, which followed 10 aspiring actors as they tried to make a living in Los Angeles. Chicago Fire’s Sylvie is her first major TV role.

Alberto Rosende plays Blake Gallo

Alberto Rosende plays Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire. NBC

Who is Blake Gallo? One of Firehouse 51’s most recent recruits, Gallo became a fire fighter after his whole family was killed in a house fire.

What else has Alberto Rosende been in? Alberto is best known for his role as Simon Lewis in the supernatural drama series Shadowhunters.

Daniel Kyri plays Darren Ritter

Daniel Kyri plays Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire. NBC/Universal Media

Who is Darren Ritter? Ritter became a fire fighter in tribute to his uncle, who was a fire fighter in New York on 9/11 and later took his own life. His boyfriend is a travel agent named Eric, and Ritter has a Dalmatian dog named Tuesday that he brings to the firehouse.

What else has Daniel Kyri been in? An acclaimed theatre actor in Chicago, Daniel briefly appeared in an episode of Chicago Med before winning the role of Ritter in Chicago Fire.

Hanako Greensmith plays Violet Mikami

Hanako Greensmith plays Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire. NBC

Who is Violet Mikami? A rival of Blake Gallo’s from when they were at the fire academy together, paramedic Violet goes on to have a tempestuous on/off relationship with him.

What else has Hanako Greensmith been in? Before Chicago Fire, Hanako appeared in episodes of FBI and Bull.

Chicago Fire is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK.

