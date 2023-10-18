The series also featured the late Treat Williams in a recurring role, and the Blue Bloods cast paid their respects following his tragic death in a motorcycle accident in June 2023.

“It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly,” Tom Selleck wrote in a statement (as reported by People). “My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin in the series, added: “He was a role model off screen as well. His love and devotion to his family was one for all to admire. We lost a good one, folks.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Bloods season 14.

That’s a tricky question to answer. Like many US shows, production on Blue Bloods’ 14th season was halted due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that began earlier this year.

The 14th season is definitely happening – with The Hollywood Reporter breaking the news that stars and producers on the show agreed to a pay cut so the series could continue – but filming hasn’t started yet.

If filming starts before the end of 2023, it’s likely the earliest we would see new episodes is the spring of 2024.

Blue Bloods season 14 cast: Who’s returning?

Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

TV legend Tom Selleck stars as Frank, the patriarch of the Reagan family, and he will return for season 14 along with:

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny

Bridget Moynahan as Erin

Will Estes as Jamie

Len Cariou as Henry

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko-Reagan

Blue Bloods season 14 plot: What will happen?

Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

The end of season 13 didn’t leave us with many cliffhangers or hints of what may happen in the upcoming season, but the finale did bring back some characters we haven’t seen for a while, including Danny’s former partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), and two family members who popped back up for the family dinner – Danny’s eldest son Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Erin’s daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle).

Could these reappearances be a sign more fan favourites may return for season 14? Jackie’s storyline was neatly concluded, but it would be great to see more of Jack and Nicky and other characters from previous seasons too, such as Lorraine Bracco’s former mayor and Bebe Neuwirth’s character Kelly Peterson.

Blue Bloods season 14 trailer: When can I watch it?

As filming hasn’t started, there is no trailer for Blue Bloods just yet, but we’ll update this page when any new footage is released.

Blue Bloods airs on Sky and NOW in the UK. You can also watch it on Paramount+ – get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

