According to Deadline, the final season of Blue Bloods will consist of a two-part season which will be made up of 18 episodes. The first batch of 10 episodes will air in the US on CBS and Paramount+ from 16th February 2024, with the remaining eight episodes set to air later in autumn 2024.

The series has been on our screens since 2010 and follows multiple generations of the Irish Catholic Reagan family as they take to the streets of New York to tackle crime, while also having family issues to navigate.

The series is led by Magnum and Friends star Tom Selleck as patriarch Frank but also includes Donnie Wahlberg and John Wick's Bridget Moynahan as two of Frank’s kids, as well as a slew of guest stars throughout its time that include Whoopi Goldberg.

Upon the season's ending announcement, Selleck said: "For the past 13 years it has been an honour and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.

"Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

Speaking about the news of the show's ending, president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, and president of CBS Studios, David Stapf, said in a joint statement: "Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base."

Reisenbach and Stapf's statement continued: "We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.

"We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers."

Blue Bloods writer and executive producer Kevin Wade has been on the show since halfway through season 1 and has served as a showrunner since season 2.

The series was renewed for season 14 back in March with the assumption at the time being that it would be the show's last, according to sources.

A UK release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed, where the series airs on Sky Witness and NOW.

Blue Bloods airs on Sky and NOW in the UK. You can also watch it on Paramount+ – get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video.

