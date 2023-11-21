Further cast includes Joanna Scanlan (After Love) as Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings (This Is Going to Hurt) as Sir Edward Young and Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) as Stewart Maclean.

According to the official synopsis (via Variety), the series will follow "Emily Maitlis's professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew".

BAFTA-nominated director Julian Jarrold will be at the helm of A Very Royal Scandal, with Maitlis herself serving as one of the executive producers and Jeremy Brock writing.

The new Prime Video show follows in the same suit as A Very English Scandal, which starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, and A Very British Scandal, which starred Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

The 2019 Prince Andrew interview in question has been the subject of a previous Channel 4 documentary, too, with Maitlis previously claiming that Newsnight initially declined the interview due to Prince Andrew's team imposing editorial restrictions over not discussing his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew acknowledged that it was wrong of him to visit Epstein's house in 2010 but said that he did not regret their entire friendship. The Prince has always strongly denied any allegations of misconduct.

The Newsnight interview will not only be the focus of A Very Royal Scandal, as Netflix's Scoop is also set to explore the procurement of the interview.

Casting for Scoop includes Sex Education's Connor Swindells, Gillian Anderson and Keeley Hawes in a film that is based on the memoir of Newsnight guest booker Sam McAlister.

More recently, The Crown season 6 has confirmed that it will not feature or address Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein.

As for A Very Royal Scandal, the series is currently in production in the UK, with a release date for the show yet to be confirmed.

