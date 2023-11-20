The trio reunite when one of them writes a novel, the plot of which is based on the events of that night.

Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Whittaker explained what drew her to the series, saying: "Emily Ballou’s writing was absolute poetry.

"The use of our younger versions within scenes, of flashbacks and memory; the celebration and complication of friendship; the exploration of trauma… I found that intoxicating.

"Horrific sexual assaults against women are shown on television all the time, but this point of view hasn’t been explored before in anything I’d seen."

Jodie Whittaker, Nicole da Silva and Yael Stone in One Night. Paramount+/Joel Pratley

Whittaker also spoke about whether One Night being an Australian production gave her a sense of freedom, to which she said she would "never be offered this in England".

"There’s no way you’d look at my CV and think Tess," Whittaker explained. "As we meet her, she’s super-business, incredibly still… like a shark. I was like: 'Me, really? Also: have you heard my voice?'"

Asked how difficult she found grasping the Australian accent, Whittaker said: "Thank God Tess had lived in England for 20 years! I came in with what my idea of an Australian accent was. It was clear it’d be like someone going, 'This is what people oop nawth talk lak.'"

Beyond One Night, Whittaker's next role is narrating the BBC Julia Donaldson animation Tabby McTat, which will air on BBC One this Christmas.

Whittaker said of the animation: "Tabby McTat is such a beautiful story about embracing change, and the transitions in life as well - from childhood to adulthood and people going on journeys.

"There is so much warmth and celebration of family and community, but then there's also the moments of fear and loss that is often a gain."

