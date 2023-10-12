This is a story set in the streets of London which showcases the lovely friendship between a musical cat and a busker called Fred.

Jodie Whittaker will narrate the adorable adventure, which has just shared its first look.

In the image, Tabby and Fred are stood on the London Southbank while St Paul's Cathedral sparkles with Christmas lights and snow falls from the sky.

Speaking about her role as the narrator, Whittaker said: "Tabby McTat is such a beautiful story about embracing change, and the transitions in life as well - from childhood to adulthood and people going on journeys.

"There is so much warmth and celebration of family and community, but then there's also the moments of fear and loss that is often a gain.

"We had cats when we were growing up. My cat gave birth under my bed, and it was magical. But then as a child you realise your parents don't let you keep them all. 'What? I thought we were going to have five kittens forever.'

"But I was lucky, and I did get to keep one of them.

"Its name was phenomenal - Wicket W Warrick, named after an Ewok - and it had an older brother called Teebo, another Ewok!

"And my cat was beautiful, very beautiful, with long brown hair and looked like an Ewok, [with] a personality very similar to mine - needy and a bit feral!"

Tabby McTat and Fred.

Speaking about seeing her tale being brought to life, Donaldson added: "The story is very special to me because, as well as having been a busker myself, I'm also a great cat lover.

"At the time I wrote it we had cats, but they were very old, and alas, are no more. But now we have two tabby cats and they're called Tabitha and McTat."

Rob Brydon plays Fred in the upcoming special, with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú as Tabby.

They're joined in the 11th adaptation from Magic Light Pictures by Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show) as Prunella, Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) as Pat and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) as Sock.

Tabby McTat will air on BBC One this Christmas. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.