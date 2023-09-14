Davies has now responded to the online discussion in tongue-in-cheek fashion, in his latest Letter from the Showrunner segment in this month's Doctor Who Magazine. In the piece, Davies reacts to watching the final cut of The Star Beast, the first of the three upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

In a wide-ranging nod to online fan discussions, which also mentions the Snyder Cut of Justice League and Who fans' calls for the season 10 soundtrack to be released, Davies says as he watches the TARDIS come on-screen: "Oh my God, the TARDIS, the Jodie exterior, she has NOT been erased (and yet by not erasing her, are we erasing the argument that she's been erased and therefore this is an act of erasure, IS IT?)".

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in The Power of the Doctor. James Pardon/BBC Studios

Davies also refers to Whittaker's era and the shift the show made to Sheffield during it, rather than being set in London as many Earth-based adventures have been since 2005.

He says: "Oh my God, that's London, too much London?, I liked Sheffield, SHEFFIELD SNUB." before later adding: "It's still very rude to the people of Sheffield, I will post about this and get REACTIONS to the SNUB."

Whittaker's Doctor regenerated at the end of last year's The Power of the Doctor, marking the end of Chris Chibnall's time as showrunner and the beginning of Davies's second era.

It also marked the return of David Tennant, who will star opposite Catherine Tate, back as Donna Noble, in the 60th anniversary specials, before Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor takes over for this year's Christmas special.

Bonnie Langford on the cover of Doctor Who Magazine.

While we still know little about the plot of the 60th specials, we do know that Yasmin Finney will be playing Donna's daughter Rose, as fan speculation suggesting as much was confirmed last month.

Doctor Who Magazine #595 is on sale from today, Thursday 14th September 2023.

