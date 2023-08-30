In a post on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded to X, the official Doctor Who account celebrated Finney's birthday by confirming that her character, Rose, is the daughter of Catherine Tate's companion and Shaun Temple, played by Karl Collins.

The account also teased in a subsequent post: "So the question is, what happens when Rose meets one of her mum’s oldest friends?

"It is a mystery for now, but what we do know is that just like her mother, Rose stumbles across something alien - and from that point her seemingly ordinary family is never quite the same..."

While Donna is only expected to appear in the show's three 60th anniversary specials later this year, it appears that Finney's Rose may be going on to star in next year's season 14, alongside Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.

First, Finney confirmed in an interview that she would be sharing the screen with Gatwa.

Then, returning showrunner Russell T Davies wrote in Doctor Who Magazine that Finney had wrapped only "a few days ago" as season 14's production came to a close.

Also starring alongside Finney, Tate and David Tennant in the 60th anniversary specials will be Neil Patrick Harris as a villain and Ruth Madeley, who will be playing a character called Shirley Anne Bingham.

Madeley recently said of her character: "You're gonna love Shirley, you're gonna love the episodes, or episode, who knows.

"All I will say is, whatever questions you have, my answer will be, 'Guess.'"

