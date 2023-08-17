Fans were even more intrigued to learn that she would be playing a character named Rose; a name loaded with meaning to Doctor Who fans after the stories told with Billie Piper's former companion.

Details are scarce on who exactly Finney's Rose is and what role she'll play in the narrative, but fans have speculated that she could be a recurring presence – and Davies's latest comments possibly confirm just that.

Writing in Doctor Who Magazine #594, which is on sale from today, the screenwriter said: "I stand at the back of the studio. Millie catches my eye. We wave across the distance, but I don’t step in. They’re busy. Clock ticking. But around me, people are drawing in."

The screenwriter continued: "Crew, office staff, actors. It’s been a week of goodbyes – Yasmin Finney wrapped a few days ago, big hugs, see you soon – but it all comes down to this. The last scene."

His comment noting that Finney "wrapped a few days ago" has been noted by interested fans, who are aware that filming on the 60th anniversary specials ended sometime ago, with subsequent Doctor Who work focusing on season 14.

Jacqueline King, Karl Collins and Yasmin Finney in Doctor Who. Alistair Heap/BBC Studios

Therefore, if the Heartstopper actor and social media favourite only recently departed from the set, that would suggest that she does indeed feature in season 14 in some capacity.

The BBC declined to comment on this story when approached by RadioTimes.com.

It's been an arduous wait, but the new era of Doctor Who is almost upon us, kicking off with the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before newcomers Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson step into the limelight.

The former is enjoying a banner year, which also includes a small supporting role in box office phenomenon Barbie and the final season of Sex Education, which arrives next month.

Doctor Who Magazine #594 is on sale from today, Thursday 17th August 2023.

Doctor Who Magazine #594. Panini

