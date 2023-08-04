The good news is that we know for a fact that Heartstopper will continue, with Netflix's double renewal last year keeping it on the streaming service until at least season 3.

The latest chapter in the LGBTQ+ romance has received even better reviews than the first, with the Heartstopper soundtrack and ensemble cast continuing to be adored by viewers.

Read on for everything we know so far about Heartstopper season 3.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper season 2. Netflix

Heartstopper season 3 does not yet have a release date on Netflix, but it's likely the next edition will arrive approximately one year from now, which would suggest a launch in summer/autumn 2024.

It's unlikely that Heartstopper season 3 will be seriously affected by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes currently taking place, as it is a UK production associated with British unions.

Heartstopper season 3 cast

Fisayo Akinade and Nima Taleghani play Mr Ajayi and Mr Farouk in Heartstopper. Netflix

While there has been no confirmed cast list for Heartstopper season 3 just yet, it's very likely that all of your favourites will be returning, including Kit Connor and Joe Locke as boyfriends Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring.

The cast also includes Yasmin Finney and William Gao as newly coupled-up Elle and Tao, and Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell as longtime girlfriends Tara and Darcy.

Tobie Donovan also stars as bookworm Isaac, Rhea Norwood plays self-proclaimed ally Imogen, and Leila Khan made a strong impression with her season 2 debut as Sahar.

Fans will also be excited to see what the future holds for teachers Mr Ajayi and Mr Farouk, played by Fisayo Akinade and Nima Taleghani respectively, who started down their road to romance in the recent episodes.

One cast member who won't be returning is Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, whose character arc reached its natural conclusion in season 2, when he unsuccessfully attempted to reconcile with Charlie before moving schools.

In an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, Oseman said that "Ben's role in Heartstopper is now complete", explaining that she and Croft both felt strongly about not giving the character a redemption arc.

"Ben can become a better person, but Charlie should not have to witness that, endorse it, or offer any forgiveness. And so he won’t," added Oseman.

“We were in constant debate about finding the line between Ben being unrealistically demonic and too sympathetic. I feel we found that line and I am so proud and honoured that Sebastian has been a part of Heartstopper.

"I know that he’ll go on to do incredible things, and I will be cheering from the sidelines all the way."

Heartstopper season 3 plot speculation

Isaac (Tobie Donovan) in Heartstopper. Netflix

There are no plot details for Heartstopper season 3 just yet, but its likely the story would be at least partly inspired by the fourth volume of Alice Oseman's series of graphic novels.

If so, the writer could continue delving into Charlie's mental health – specifically, his battle with an eating disorder – as well as his desire to say "I love you" to Nick for the first time.

We'll also find out how Tao and Elle get on with a long-distance relationship, while Tara and Darcy bounce back from their wobble in season 2 and Isaac continues his research into asexuality.

Is there a Heartstopper season 3 trailer?

There's no trailer for Heartstopper season 3 just yet, but we'll update this page when new footage arrives.

