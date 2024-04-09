Alongside Abela, the biopic stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville and more, so who else appears in the picture.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil

Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse

Jeff Tunke as Mark Ronson

Ryan O'Doherty as Chris Taylor

Lesley Manville as Cynthia

Juliet Cowan plays Janis

Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse, and Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black. Roger Kisby / Stringer/ Focus Features/ YouTube.

Who is Amy Winehouse? The iconic songwriter and vocalist. Her blues-inspired songs made a massive mark on the music industry before her career was cut short when she tragically died aged 27 from alcohol poisoning.

What else has Marisa Abela been in? Abela appeared in 2020 thriller series Cobra and interactive feature film Five Dates before landing her big break in BBC drama Industry, in which she played investment banker Yasmin.

Jack O'Connell plays Blake Fielder-Civil

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil, and Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil in Back to Black. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images/ Focus Features/ YouTube.

Who is Blake Fielder-Civil? Amy's ex-husband.

What else has Jack O'Connell been in? O'Connell rose to fame in the E4 teen drama Skins. He went on to star in This Is England, The Runaway, Weekender, The Somnambulists, Tower Block, The Liability, Private Peaceful and 300: Rise of an Empire.

In recent years, he has appeared in Starred U, '71, Money Monster, Unbroken and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Eddie Marsan plays Mitch Winehouse

Getty Images/ Focus Features/ YouTube.

Who is Mitch Winehouse? Amy's father.

What else has Eddie Marsan been in? Marsan is known for a vast array of films including Mission: Impossible III, Happy-Go-Lucky, Gangster No 1, V for Vendetta, Sherlock Holmes, War Horse, The World's End, Still Life, and The Exception.

Hr has also appeared in TV shows including Ray Donovan, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Ridley Road, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and The Power.

Mitch was publicly unhappy with how he was portrayed in Asif Kapadia's 2015 documentary Amy, and subsequently was involved in a 2021 documentary titled Reclaiming Amy.

But speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Marsan explained that those documentaries did not factor into the new film.

"This is not a riposte to the documentary at all – the documentary is its own thing, and it's [Kapadia's] own narrative," he said.

"But one thing I've realised in the making of this film, is that when someone like Amy dies, somebody who's touched our lives in such a profound way, and it's kind of like a member of our family – because we hear her voice every day, when we're driving the kids to school or when we're cooking the Sunday dinner or whatever...

"When someone dies so young and so tragic[ally], there's a collective trauma. And the way we deal with trauma is to make sense of it and to create a comfortable narrative that we can latch on to."

Lesley Manville plays Cynthia Winehouse

Lesley Manville. Getty

Who is Cynthia Winehouse? Amy's grandmother.

What else has Lesley Manville been in? Manville rose to fame starring in Emmerdale.

She is now a five-time BAFTA-nominee and has appeared in films and TV shows including Maleficent, Mr Turner, Phantom Thread, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Mum, Harlots, Save Me Too, Magpie Murders, Sherwood, Citadel and The Crown.

Juliet Cowan plays Janis Winehouse

Juliet Cowan. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Janis Winehouse? Amy's grandmother.

What else has Juliet Cowan been in? The actress is best known for appearing in comedies such as Back to Life, Stuck, Fresh Meat and Cuckoo.

Other credits include The Sarah Jane Adventures, Silent Witness and Everything I Know About Love.

Ryan O'Doherty plays Chris Taylor

Ryan O'Doherty. John Phillips/Getty Images

Who is Chris Taylor? Amy's former boyfriend. She allegedly wrote her song Stronger Than Me about her ex-partner.

What else has Ryan O’Doherty been in? Viewers might recognise the actor from his brief appearance in the TV series Loki as well as the short film Little Fantasies.

Back to Back will land in cinemas in UK and Ireland on Friday 12th April 2024.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.