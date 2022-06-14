Dolly Alderton sets sights on Everything I Know About Love season 2

However, when it comes to Everything I Know About Love , the BBC series adapted from Dolly Alderton’s hit book, that isn’t a problem. The series has been semi-fictionalised, with character names and events changed and new characters added, meaning the show could, in theory, run and run with new stories for the central characters Maggie, Birdy, Nell and Amara.

When adapting a series from a book, and especially a memoir, there’s often a sense that it can only fill a certain number of episodes due to the brevity of the source material.

Alderton addressed exactly this when speaking at a recent event with RadioTimes.com and other press, where she admitted that she would “love” the show to get another season.

Alderton said: “I would love there to be a season 2. The book is about your 20s, we were honing in on a very specific bit, but the difference between a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old is enormous, it’s like dog years.”

Universal International Studios Ltd, Matthew Squire, BBC

She continued: “So I feel like there are so many things that I want to know about the girls – I want to know more about Nell’s family, I want to know more about Amara’s love life. There are just so many things that I’m desperate to get into with all four of them. So I would love another series.”

Meanwhile, speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Bel Powley – who plays Birdy – said that the Everything I Know About Love cast “all definitely want there to be a second series” and that “the first series is an introduction to these characters. There’s so many places the show could go. I don’t know what necessarily I want my character to be doing [in a second season]. I don’t know… break up with Nathan.”

The series tells the story of childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy, who form a house share in London with their other friends Nell and Amara. When Maggie meets a musician named Street, events take an unexpected turn for the group.

It stars Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin, alongside Connor Finch, Ryan Bown and Jordan Peters.

