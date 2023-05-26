Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas led the cast of the international thriller, playing spies Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respectively, whose memories were wiped in a catastrophic event eight years ago.

The latest big-budget original series from Prime Video has wrapped its first season, leaving viewers to wonder what exactly the future holds for Citadel .

But as a sinister threat known as Manticore rises, they will need to re-enter the field once more, leaving behind the comfortable civilian lives they have built.

With serious star power, including supporting roles for Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, as well as the backing of the Russo brothers (directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), you might think that Citadel season 2 is a safe bet.

However, due to the show's enormous price tag, questions still remain over whether it can continue. Read on for everything we know so far about Citadel season 2.

Will there be Citadel season 2?

Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Prime Video

At this stage, it's unclear whether Citadel is renewed for season 2 at Prime Video.

Respected publication The Hollywood Reporter stated a month before the show's premiere that the series had been awarded an advance renewal, but its creative team have denied this claim in later interviews.

Executive producer Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com: "It has not actually been confirmed that we have been renewed for season 2. I think we have to get the show out there and it’s now in the audience’s hands to tell us whether they want to see more stories or not.

"We would be excited to embark on a season 2 but we don’t have official confirmation from Amazon. I think there’s a lot of fun ideas, [the season] is filled with surprises and twists.

"Everything you see in the show at some point turns out to be a lie, and that’s the fun part of the show. It certainly lends itself to future stories."

Meanwhile, co-creator David Weil also told Cinema Blend that Citadel was still awaiting a renewal from Prime Video, but expressed his excitement about the prospect of returning for more.

"What I can say is that the Citadel universe is robust, and there are so many threads by the end of the season that would be very thrilling to pick up in a second season and hopefully beyond," he explained. "So there's a lot of mythology to unpack.

"Myself and the other members of the creative team – we've been living with this series for so many years now. So, you know, sort of strap in, I would say, because there's certainly a ride to come, hopefully."

When could Citadel season 2 be released?

Stanley Tucci in Citadel. Prime Video

The first season of Citadel had a lengthy journey to the screen, with development starting back in 2018 and production being hit with a difficult shake-up behind-the-scenes.

Following the departure of original showrunner Josh Appelbaum and director Brian Kirk, the show underwent substantial reshoots that added $75 million to its budget, bringing it to an estimated total of $300 million.

Prime Video will be looking to avoid a similar debacle if Citadel is renewed for season 2, but shooting could still take the better part of a year – and scripts may not be available any time soon due to the ongoing writers strike in the United States.

As a result, RadioTimes.com predicts that a potential Citadel season 2 could be a long way off – don't expect it until 2025 at the earliest.

Fortunately, spin-offs set in India and Italy are already in active development, so it's possible they could arrive sooner to scratch your Citadel itch.

What could happen in Citadel season 2?

The Citadel creative team have been tight-lipped on what could happen in a potential season 2, but intriguingly, Joe Russo stated that fan feedback – which has been somewhat mixed – could influence the direction of the show.

"You want to see what it is that the audience is responding to and what it is exciting them about the narrative," he told Collider. "We have our ideas, we can speculate, but it's always refreshing to get that feedback.

"We certainly made adjustments to Avengers: Endgame after Avengers: Infinity War came out because you want to be organic and fluid and iterative so that you just keep telling the best and most interesting story."

Who could star in a potential Citadel season 2?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in Citadel. Prime Video

If Citadel returns for a second season, it's likely that Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas would lead the cast once more, after being the focus of the first six episodes.

The cast of season 1 also includes Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer and Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick.

Is there a trailer for Citadel season 2?

Not yet! We'll update this page if any new footage emerges.

