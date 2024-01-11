Meanwhile, we also get glimpses of the star-studded supporting cast, including Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch Winehouse and Lesley Manville as her granny Cynthia Winehouse.

"I don't write songs to be famous," Amy is heard saying at the beginning of the teaser. "I write songs 'cause I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

Later she adds: "I want people to hear my voice and just forget my troubles" and "I want to be remembered for just being me", while at another point we hear her saying, "You've got to remember, I ain't no Spice Girl."

The trailer also provides glimpses of several of Amy's performances as well as the media invasion into her life as her fame grew, with one scene showing her chased down the street by numerous paparazzo.

An official synopsis for the film provided by StudioCanal calls it "A celebration of the most iconic – and much missed – homegrown star of the 21st century".

It continues: "Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, Back to Black honours Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons.

"An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent."

The film is penned by Control screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Nowhere Boy's Sam Taylor-Johnson, who earlier said that she was "excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy's beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy — her music."

Back to Back will land in cinemas in UK and Ireland on Friday 12th April 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

