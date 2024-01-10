Having been released on 4th January, the film has gone on to be in the top 10 list for 88 countries and currently sits at the number one spot for Netflix UK.

The film, which is based on the book by Pablo Vierci, is directed by JA Bayona and tells the story of the infamous 1972 Andes plane disaster.

Society of the Snow has become a big hit for Netflix. Netflix

The film chronicles the crash which instantly killed 12 passengers in the plane, transporting the Old Christians Club rugby union team from Uruguay to a match in Chile.

The remaining 33 were left stranded for 72 days with barely any food or water and in freezing cold conditions. But the story of survival went on to be known as the Miracle of the Andes, subsequently being reproduced for the big screen in Society of the Snow.

The synopsis for the film reads: "In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive."

The film, as well as being a Netflix hit, has also been longlisted for the BAFTA for the Film Not In The English Language category. It has also been shortlisted for 4 Academy Awards, including Best International Feature, Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score and Visual Effects.

The incredible true story is one that has clearly struck a chord with viewers but speaking to RadioTimes.com, survivor Carlitos Páez said that although cannibalism is part of the story, it's not a focus of the film.

"It's not the main thing of the story, you know? And it's incredible, you know, all the philosophy, the discussion [of whether they should eat human meat], even the part when Canessa buries the meat and we come to reality.

"It's not the main thing. But because of that, you can talk about teamwork, you can talk about solidarity, you can talk about love, you can talk of friends."

He added: "National Geographic says this is the biggest story in survival, but the principal thing is that we were ordinary people. I was 18 years old. I was a spoiled boy, you know, my father gave me everything. So I knew nothing."

