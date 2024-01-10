Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 nominations: Barbie and Oppenheimer lead nominations
Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan and more have nominations.
Barbie, Oppenheimer and Succession have dominated the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 nominations.
The titles had already scored a flurry of nominations and wins at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in early January.
This year, it will be easier than ever to watch the star-studded ceremony that will bring out the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Jeffrey Wright, and many more.
The Screen Actors Guild ceremony will stream globally on Netflix on 24th February 2024.
For the full list of nominations, see below.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominations
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbot Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley – A Small Light
- Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
