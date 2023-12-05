Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) directs, while Matt Greenhalgh (Control) has penned the script.

Back to Black marks the pair's second collaboration, having worked together on 2009's Nowhere Boy. The film is set to land in cinemas next year.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black.

STUDIOCANAL stated the biopic "crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt", and has been made with the full support of the Amy Winehouse estate.

Read more:

Abela, who is best known for playing Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Industry and who recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, will be supported by a stellar cast, including Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) will play Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse, while The Crown's Lesley Manville will play her grandmother, Cynthia.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back to Back will land in cinemas in UK and Ireland on Friday 12th April 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.