Locke said: "Yeah, we had a really great intimacy coordinator called David who really was so good at putting us at ease. And then, you know, we basically choreographed it like a dance, but just with different sex positions, which is quite funny.

"But, you know, I mean, you go into it knowing exactly what you're doing and then you feel comfortable and ready."

Connor continued: "We still approach sex in a very Heartstopper [way]. It doesn't suddenly sort of switch to Euphoria all of a sudden. We still approach it in a very optimistic and light hearted approach to it, I suppose.

"I think we really focus on the difficulties of knowing when one is ready and what that might feel like and what it is to be a young queer person. Because there isn't as much representation in the industry of queer sex.

"And a lot of the queer sex that is being represented is much more advanced, for lack of a better word, it's very highly sexualised."

Connor went on: "And I think this was more, we take the approach of young people who are starting to explore themselves and each other and their desires. We don't do it in a sexy way.

"They’re teenagers, you know, we do it in a way that is like 'this is really sweet and tender and it's these young people exploring each other and expressing their love in different ways'.

"I think that's probably the best way to describe it in my eyes. It's just like, it's a nice, tender, not sexualised, it's more just… I think some people are going to view it as sexualised either way because it's sex.

"But I think it's one of the best ways to approach a sex scene and sexual storylines without sexualising these characters too much."

Speaking about whether it was easier to film those scenes because of the built up trust with co-star Connor, Locke said: "Yeah, I mean, I feel like it always would feel better in those scenarios when you're re-trusting.

"It's a very vulnerable thing, you know, doing a sex scene in a room full of 50 random people that you might not know very well. So, to have the person you're doing it with be someone that you know and trust and is in the same position as you makes it so much easier."

Speaking about the exploration of sex in Heartstopper's third season, series creator Alice Oseman also said: "I think like there's already so much chatter about the fact that Heartstopper has sex in it now.

"Like, everyone's so kind of scandalised. But I think it is exactly what you're saying – it's really helpful for young people, first of all, to see a couple who don't immediately rush into having sex.

"I think teenagers today have so much pressure on them to have sex as early as possible, it feels like everyone's doing it. All your friends are saying you should be doing it. The internet's saying you should be doing it, lots of teen media is saying that you should be doing it.

"But Heartstopper, it takes a little bit longer for Nick and Charlie and I think that's a really nice alternative vision for young people. The storyline about sex in season 3 is very focused on the emotional side of it."

Oseman added: "It's the characters asking questions like, you know, Am I ready to have sex? How do I know if my partner is also ready? What if it's really awkward and embarrassing because I don't know what I'm doing? Like, it really focuses on those. Still very teenager y questions surrounding sex, um, and yeah, hopefully that will be relatable for a, for a lot of young people."

The official synopsis for the third season reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper season 3 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday October 3rd. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

