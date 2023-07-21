In a recent interview, with the Evening Standard, Finney revealed she'll appear on screen with Gatwa.

Finney previously confirmed she'll be playing the first trans character in Doctor Who, and she'll star alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in three anniversary specials. Fans have been speculating that she'll play Donna's daughter, and will be named after Billie Piper's character Rose Tyler.

Gatwa is set to take over as the Doctor following Tennant's return, with Millie Gibson playing his companion, Ruby Sunday.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf

Stars have been tight-lipped on what we can expect in the anniversary specials, which are titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle, but Finney recently gave a sneaky tidbit of information.

“Get ready, because it really is a throwback,” she told GQ in a recent interview.

In the same interview, Finney also lavished praise on returning showrunner Russell T Davies, referring to him as one of the “wisest men” she'd met, adding: "He’s always been ahead of his time. Always. And that’s something that I see in myself, and I see reflected in his writing. I see the power he holds with every word.”

