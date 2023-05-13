The ambitious story sees David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprise their roles as the Doctor and his exiled companion Donna Noble, who are brought back together in the face of a catastrophic threat.

Amidst all the sparkle and excitement of Eurovision , the BBC has dropped a trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, giving fans their closest look yet at the momentous three-part event.

The short clip revealed the titles for the three upcoming specials, which are "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle".

It looks as though all three will feature David Tennant as The Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, who is heard saying in the trailer: "Why did this face come back? To say goodbye?"

As previously teased, the specials will also pave the way for the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, who will be starring in an all-new season of adventures under returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Without further ado, here is the Doctor Who trailer we've all been waiting for:

Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials are still some time away – expected to air on BBC One in November – but recent weeks have seen some details trickle out about the event.

The BBC previously aired short teasers on Christmas Day and during the Red Nose Day fundraiser, but this latest has enough new footage to send fans into a flurry all over again.

Acclaimed actor Neil Patrick Harris, who previously worked with Davies on It's a Sin, will feature in the specials alongside Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as a character named Rose.

