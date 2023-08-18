Well, now we finally have another first look at Tennant as the Doctor in a picture shared from Radio Times magazine's 60th anniversary special.

The new image (above) shows Tennant well and truly back in action as the Doctor, looking as though he's simultaneously holding up oncoming traffic and being shocked at a mysterious stranger in front of him.

The new 60th anniversary episodes will be released this November and also mark the return of Russell T Davies as Doctor Who showrunner.

The new era of Doctor Who will be kickstarted with the return of Tennant and Tate, before newcomers Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson step into the limelight in the 14th season of the long-running sci-fi series.

David Tennant in new Doctor Who character poster 2023. BBC Studios

But the new Doctor Who episodes aren't the only return for Tennant to the beloved franchise, as he has also lent his voice to Big Finish's brand new audio anniversary special, The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50.

The new episode is the next in the 60th anniversary Once and Future audio series, which is due for release this September.

Fans are obviously excited for Tennant's on-screen return as the Doctor but he's set to reprise his role as the Tenth doctor in the audio drama first.

Ahead of Tennant's return, the actor has teased that the Doctor and Donna are "not necessarily exactly the same versions of themselves as they were".

Speaking in last month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Tennant said: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before.

"I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"

Tennant's Tenth Doctor and his new incarnation are also home to some major new changes, though, including his updated costume and his brand new sonic screwdriver.

After the slate of anniversary specials, fans will finally meet Gatwa's anticipated Fifteenth Doctor, who has been described by the actor "emotionally vulnerable" and "lonely", but someone who hides it with humour.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

