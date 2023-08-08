However, it turns out things go even further than that, as Tennant has revealed that his first TV memory is in fact, you guessed it, Doctor Who!

Speaking with this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Tennant was asked for his earliest TV memory, to which he said: "Doctor Who – watching Jon Pertwee turn into Tom Baker.

"It’s weirdly specific, especially considering things that have happened in my life since. I remember thinking, 'That man just turned into another man. That’s wild.'

"It’s so utterly unpredictable the way things worked out [landing the lead in Doctor Who], it’s so fantastically unlikely. The odds are so ludicrously small that if I think about it too much, it makes me feel vertiginous."

The regeneration Tennant references took place in Planet of the Spiders part six, which saw the Third Doctor turn into the Fourth - and which aired on 8th June 1974, when Tennant was three years old.

Read more:

Tennant, who is returning to the role of the Doctor later this year for the show's 60th anniversary specials, recently spoke about his initial reaction to the fame he garnered upon being cast in the role back in 2005.

He said: "To be at the centre of the show is wonderful and humbling, but also a bit overwhelming and terrifying. It doesn’t come without some difficulties, such as the immediate loss of anonymity. It takes a bit of getting used to, if that’s not been your life up to that point.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I was very lucky that, when I joined, Billie Piper [who portrayed on-screen companion Rose] was still there. She’d lived in a glare of publicity since she was 14, so she was a great guide for how to live life under that kind of scrutiny. I owe a degree of sanity to Billie."

Radio Times magazine.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.