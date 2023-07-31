"It’s the other stuff that comes with it, that I didn’t see coming. It’s a show that has so much focus and enthusiasm on it.

"It’s not like Ncuti hasn’t been in a massive Netflix series [Sex Education], but Doctor Who is on a slightly different level. It’s cross-generational, international, and has so much history, that it feels like it belongs to everyone.

"To be at the centre of the show is wonderful and humbling, but also a bit overwhelming and terrifying. It doesn’t come without some difficulties, such as the immediate loss of anonymity. It takes a bit of getting used to if that’s not been your life up to that point."

David Tennant as the Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who: The Impossible Planet. BBC

Tennant continued: "I was very lucky that, when I joined, Billie Piper [who portrayed on-screen companion Rose] was still there. She’d lived in a glare of publicity since she was 14, so she was a great guide for how to live life under that kind of scrutiny. I owe a degree of sanity to Billie."

Tennant also offered his thoughts on Gatwa, calling him a "force of nature" and saying that he’s "so inspired and charismatic".

Piper played Rose Tyler on the sci-fi show between 2005 and 2006, before returning for other short stints in 2008 and 2013.

It was recently announced that she will be back as the character in three new audio adventures in September, alongside Camille Coduri as Rose's mother Jackie and Em Thane as new character Danni.

