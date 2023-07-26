It continues: "Rose’s mission is to save the multiverse - but first, she must save herself!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The episodes are collectively titled Trapped and form the third volume of the ongoing series Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon.

They will also feature Camille Coduri as Rose's mother Jackie, while Em Thane joins the cast as Danni, a mysterious character who "will form a close bond with Rose".

The individual stories are titled Sink or Swim, The Lower Road, and The Good Samaritan, and are written by Lizzie Hopley, Tim Foley and Helen Goldwyn respectively.

“It's exciting to record The Dimension Cannon and play the part again, but it's even more thrilling when the fans learn about it, listen to it, and then discuss it with me when I meet them at conventions," Piper said of the new episodes.

"It doesn't feel over. Rose Tyler has more life in her yet.”

Read more:

Meanwhile, producer Emily Cook explained how this third volume of audio adventures for Rose differs from the previous two.

“While The Dimension Cannon – Other Worlds followed pretty much the same format as the first volume (i.e. each episode took Rose and co to a different parallel Earth), we wanted to mix things up with volume three and do something a little different," she said.

"We ended Other Worlds on a cliffhanger – what happened to Rose? – and in Trapped we pick up straight after that.

“Wherever Rose went, she’s now trapped there for the duration of this series... and this reality is stranger and more dangerous than anywhere she’s been before.

"This series is essentially Rose’s quest to get herself back so she can find the Doctor.”

Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon – Trapped is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (on CD + download for just £19.99) or digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from bigfinish.com.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.