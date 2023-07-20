Davies wrote: "There’s a great set in the very last block of the 2024 series. It only appears for one scene. But a crucial scene! With a really lovely guest star, unseen by the public, unannounced in the press, cos the scene takes place secretly within the studio, so you’ve got a nice surprise to come...

"And then! Look! It’s me! Wandering onto the set. Coming to have a little shufti. (But really to meet the guest star, cos, y’know, famous, okay?)"

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Whoever the guest star is, they will join a stacked cast list for the next season of the long-running sci-fi, which also includes returning stars Jemma Redgrave and Bonnie Langford.

New Doctor Ncuti Gatwa recently opened up about what fans can expect from his performance in the role, saying that his Doctor is "emotionally vulnerable" and that "he hides it with humour, but he's lonely".

Gatwa added: "I can't say much more than that; I don't want to spoil anything. But he's also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

Before we get to Gatwa's Doctor, fans still have three anniversary specials with David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor to enjoy, with Tennant teasing in Doctor Who Magazine that his new version of the character may not be exactly the same as the one fans remember.

He said: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before. I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"

Doctor Who Magazine.

The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available now. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

