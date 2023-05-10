Though details of Groff's character are yet to be confirmed, the new pictures show him in what appears to be period garb alongside the Doctor and his companion.

Doctor Who has unveiled new images from an upcoming episode, revealing new looks for the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and a first glimpse at guest star Jonathan Groff .

One might assume, then, that the Mindhunter star's "key role" will form part of an episode set in Earth's history – though this being Doctor Who, nothing is certain...

Groff joins a string of notable guest stars already confirmed for Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary trilogy and 2024 series, including Neil Patrick Harris, Anita Dobson and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon.

The award-winning actor is well-known for his role of Jesse St James in the TV musical comedy drama Glee, for his acclaimed role as Holden Ford in the Netflix thriller series Mindhunter, for voicing Kristoff in the Frozen movies and for recent film roles in The Matrix Resurrections and M Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin.

He is a star of both screen and stage, earning Emmy and Tony Award nominations for his performance as King George III in Hamilton.

Groff previously said of joining the BBC sci-fi series: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!"

RadioTimes.com recently confirmed fan speculation that Sex Education star Gatwa would break Doctor Who tradition by wearing a different outfit in each of his episodes, compared to predecessors who wore a single outfit or some slight variation on the same look.

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who BBC Studios/James Pardon

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, with Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while it has also been confirmed that composer Murray Gold will be back to score the new episodes along returning showrunner Davies.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while Disney Plus will be the exclusive home for new episodes internationally.

