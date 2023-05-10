The hotly anticipated three-part event sees writer Russell T Davies reunite with David Tennant and Catherine Tate in their iconic roles of the Doctor and Donna Noble.

An eerie new teaser for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary has arrived online, with fans spotting an apparent confirmation that more footage will debut during the Eurovision Song Contest .

Story details have been kept largely under wraps up until now, but we do know that Neil Patrick Harris is set to play a villainous role in the arc, while Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney has been cast as a character intriguingly named Rose.

The new teaser aired abruptly during a BBC continuity break, which was interrupted by a sinister transmission that offered a glimpse of Harris's villain as well as the Doctor and Donna, who will need to find a way to stop him.

Among the "network error" code, fans have spotted a line that reads: "Tracing route to: Eurovision 13/05/23".

This appears to confirm that we'll get another full trailer for the trilogy of specials at some point during the Eurovision Song Contest, as had previously been rumoured.

It was also announced today (Wednesday 10th May) that Tate would appear at Eurovision as herself to announce the scores that the UK is awarding to other participating nations – so there's plenty for Doctor Who fans to look forward to.

In addition to Tennant, Tate, Harris and Finney, the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials are also set to star Jacqueline King, Aneurin Barnard, Jemma Redgrave and the late Bernard Cribbins in his final screen performance.

