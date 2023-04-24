The UK is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine , which is unable to meet the hosting conditions due to the ongoing Russian invasion, which means we can expect the likes of Britain's Got Talent star Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso 's Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina to present the live coverage on BBC One.

With just a few weeks to go until Eurovision descends on Liverpool, it's officially time to get excited and feel the Euphoria ahead of this year's competition.

Meanwhile, Graham Norton will also be involved in the presenting, as well as being back on commentating duty with Mel Giedroyc, although Rylan and Scott Mills will be on the mic for both Semi-Finals as well as BBC Two's coverage of the Grand Final.

Representing the UK this year is Mae Muller, who'll be performing I Wrote a Song in the hopes of picking up points, while last year's runner-up Sam Ryder will be back in the Grand Final for a special performance.

Aside from the Semi-Finals and Finals, there's plenty of Eurovision content to get stuck into, from an EastEnders special featuring Cheryl Baker, to Jason Manford and Chelcee Grimes hosting Eurovision Calling.

Read on for a full guide to the BBC's coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – and if you'd rather watch it in person, check out our page on how to buy tickets.

Semi-Final 1

Airing: Tuesday 9th May, 8pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The first Semi-Final for Eurovision 2023 will air on Tuesday night, with the first round of talent competing for a place in Saturday's Grand Final.

Rita Ora and Ukrainian singer Alyosha are set to perform as well as Liverpool's very-own Rebecca Ferguson.

Competing in the first semi-final will be Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Scott Mills and Rylan will be providing commentary for both Semi-Finals, while Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina present the show.

Semi-Final 2

Eurovision 2023 presenters Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham. BBC

uroAiring: Thursday 11th May, 8pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The second Semi-Final will take place on Thursday, with the remaining 16 countries taking to the stage, competing for a place in Saturday's final.

Mariya Yaremchuk, who represented Ukraine in Eurovision 2014, will lead a contemporary montage of some of the most well-known pieces of music, while rapper OTOY and 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka will also perform during the piece.

Graham Norton and Ukrainian Eurovision legend Timur Miroshnychenko will be checking in with the hosts during this show, while Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia compete.

Grand Final

Airing: Saturday 13th May, 8pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The Grand Final will take place on the Saturday, with the Big Five – and last year's winner Ukraine – joining the successful semi-finalists in the last show of the competition.

The winners of 2022, Kalush Orchestra, will open the shop with a performance of Voices of a New Generation, while the UK's Sam Ryder is set to take to the stage during the first interval. Meanwhile, former Eurovision acts Netta (Israel), Mahmood (Italy), Daði Freyr (Iceland), Duncan Laurence (Netherlands), Cornelia Jakobs (Sweden) and Liverpool's own Sonia will put on a celebration of the city's contribution to pop music.

More like this

Get Your Eurovision On!

Get Your Eurovision On! BBC

Airing: BBC iPlayer

Eurovision commentator Scott Mills and EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy host this special compilation of the competition's most iconic performances, celebrating the past 20 years and looking forward to this year's competition in Liverpool.

"Whether a diehard Eurovision fan or new to the competition, Get your Eurovision On! will have audiences bopping away to some of the best moments from the greatest show on earth," the BBC teases.

Eurovision Welcomes the World

Airing: Monday 8th May, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Rylan and actress Sunetra Sarker are kicking off Eurovision with coverage of the Turquoise Carpet Opening Ceremony.

They'll also be bringing highlights of The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome from Sunday 7th May and introducing the 2023 acts.

Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee's Ultimate Guide

Airing: Monday 8th May, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Comedian and presenter Jason Manford will join singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes to present Eurovision Calling, a guide to why the event is the greatest show on Earth.

"Using a mix of fascinating archive footage and revealing interviews with fans, experts and competitors, this one-hour film will delve into the story of how the contest has become the world’s largest live music event, creating global superstars and leaving an impact on the lives of many," the BBC teases.

They'll be joined by Sam Ryder, Katrina and the Waves and this year's UK entry Mae Muller to chat about all things Eurovision.

Eurovision: Everyone's a Winner

Fleur East Getty Images

Airing: Friday 12th May, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Fleur East hosts a special Top 20 Eurovision Countdown of the songs that missed out on first place but went on to become massive hits.

She'll be joined by UK 2018 entrant SuRie, BBC Radio 1's Dean McCullough and 'Dr Eurovision' Paul Jordan who, incredibly, has a PhD in Eurovision Studies, as well as super-fans Scott Mills, Claire Sweeney and Owain Wyn Evans.

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 will be covering the build-up to Eurovision this year, with Rylan and Scott Mills providing live commentary of the Grand Final for listeners.

Zoe Ball, Jeremy Vine, Scott Mills and Rylan will be hosting their shows live from Liverpool, interviewing local super-fans, while Michelle Visage will be playing non-stop Eurovisions hits for her Friday broadcast.

Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary will be chatting to 1969 winner Lulu, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will present her Eurovision Kitchen Disco while Steve Wright is counting down the Top 40 Eurovision songs voted by the public on Saturday before Richie Anderson plays two hours of Eurovision party requests from listeners.

BBC One

Bargain Hunt: Eurovision Special BBC

BBC One will be covering Eurovision across the week leading up to the Grand Final, with BBC Breakfast filming live in Liverpool from 9th May onwards, while on Morning Live, there'll be a special takeover of Strictly Fitness, with Nikita Kuzmin meeting Ukrainians who've settled down in Stalybridge as well as fans.

The One Show is relocating to Liverpool for Eurovision week, with Alex Jones and Ronan Keating hosting Tuesday to Thursday before Rylan joins on Friday to bring exclusive behind-the-scenes action and films shot around the UK. The One Show will also broadcast a one-off episode on Saturday evening: Eurovision Countdown with The One Show.

The Fizz's Cheryl Baker will be stopping by both EastEnders and Bargain Hunt for the show's respective Eurovision specials, while Matt Tebbutt will be joined by an international line-up of chefs from Eurovision Nations for Saturday Kitchen Live.

Pointless Celebrities is airing a Eurovision special with the likes of AJ Odudu, Richie Anderson, Daði Freyr, Blue's Antony Costa and The Fizz's Kay Aston competing, while The Hit List returns for a Eurovision-themed episode with Scott Mills, Clara Amfo and Adele Roberts among others taking part.

BBC Two

On Between the Covers, each episode will feature a novel set in a Eurovision country as the UK prepares to host on behalf of Ukraine. The series airs from March onwards.

BBC Three

Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022. Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fans will be able to relive the magic of last year's competition with a rewatch of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on Friday 5th May, meanwhile there'll be reruns of Rylan and AJ Odudu's Eurovision Song Contest: Handover Ceremony and Draw, The A-Z of Eurovision and Sam Ryder: Road to Eurovision.

BBC Three will also be airing The Big Eurovision Party, hosted by Eurovision legend Edsilia Rombley with Rylan taking viewers backstage, as well as Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act on the closing Eurovision eve, where Scott Mills meets the UK's Mae Muller.

BBC Four

To mark Eurovision on BBC Four, Storyville will be broadcasting live in Liverpool, showing the best of international feature documentaries, new and classic music documentaries and films showcasing Ukraine's rich cultural heritage as well as stories from the frontline of the war with Russia.

BBC Children's and Education

Over at Blue Peter and Newsround, Junior Eurovision 2022 act Freya Skye is reporting from Liverpool during Eurovision week, while primary schools across the UK will be invited to take part in a Eurovision Live Lesson, with MOBO award winner YolanDa Brown helping children create their own Eurovision song.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

