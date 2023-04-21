We'll be hosting this year's competition on behalf of Ukraine , which is unable to meet the hosting conditions due to the ongoing Russian invasion, welcoming 37 acts from across the world to perform for the 2023 title.

There's just a few weeks to go before Europe's biggest singing competition heads to Liverpool for a week of musical madness, marking the first time the Eurovision Song Contest has taken place in the UK in 25 years.

Returning as guest performers at this year's ceremony will be Sam Ryder and Kalush Orchestra, with the latter opening the Grand Final, while Mae Muller is representing the UK with her track, I Wrote a Song – let's hope she can climb the scoreboard as well as Ryder did last year!

Presenting the proceedings on the BBC next month will be Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham amongst others, while Graham Norton is on commentating duty – but who makes up the full presenting line-up this year?

Here's everything you need to know about the presenters for Eurovision 2023.

Hannah Waddingham

BBC

Hannah Waddingham is an actress and presenter best known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones, who'll be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final.

She is established in the musical theatre world, receiving Laurence Olivier nominations for her performances in A Little Night Music, Kiss Me Kate, and Spamalot, and recently hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards.

She has also appeared in My Family, Benidorm, Sex Education, Hocus Pocus 2, The Hustle and Ted Lasso, with her performance as Rebecca Welton winning her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

On hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Waddingham said: "There’s something really special about Eurovision which is why I’ve been an avid fan for years - from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show.

"It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity. It is my great privilege to join Eurovision this year of all years."

Alesha Dixon

BBC

Alesha Dixon is a TV presenter and singer who rose to fame as a member of the hip hop group Mis-Teeq and will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final.

She went on to win the 2007 series of Strictly Come Dancing, achieving a number one hit with her single The Boy Does Nothing and going on to become a judge on the BBC competition.

She has since become a judge on ITV's Britain's Got Talent and has appeared on America's Got Talent: The Champions, Walk the Line, Australia's Got Talent, and has also hosted Alesha's Street Dance Stars, The Greatest Dancer, and Text Santa.

On hosting Eurovision, Dixon said that the "buzz and anticipation" of hosting the live show "can't be rivalled".

"Eurovision delivers that excitement, creativity and talent, but on a vast, global scale," she added. "I remember watching the Eurovision Song Contest on the TV when I was small, so to be there bringing the Grand Final and semi-finals to people watching across the world is HUGE."

Julia Sanina

BBC

Julia Sanina is a Ukrainian singer who will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final.

She is best known as the front woman for alternative rock band The Hardkiss, as well as a judge on the seventh season of The X Factor Ukraine. She went on to appear on Dancing with the Stars in Ukraine, making it to the final in 2020.

On joining the presenting line-up for Eurovision 2023, she said: "I am thrilled to present the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and Grand Final.

"I’m so excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud. I can’t wait to get to Liverpool and meet the fans and the rest of the Eurovision family."

Graham Norton

BBC

Graham Norton is back on commentary duty for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final, having taken over from Terry Wogan in 2008.

He is a TV presenter and author, best known for hosting BAFTA-winning series The Graham Norton Show and So Graham Norton.

Norton has also hosted How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?, Strictly Dance Fever, The TV BAFTAs, Eurovision: Your Country Needs You, Children in Need, Let It Shine, and Queen of the Universe, while he's acted in Father Ted and Footballers' Wives.

On returning to Eurovision, Norton said: "It’s no secret how much I adore Eurovision, I truly believe it’s the greatest show on Earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour.

"This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud. Alongside presenting the Grand Final to the world, I just couldn’t resist the opportunity to get back into the commentary box for those watching in the UK!"

Mel Giedroyc

BBC

Mel Giedroyc is a comedian and TV presenter who'll be commentating alongside Graham Norton for this year's Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

She is best known for hosting The Great British Bake Off, Light Lunch and Mel and Sue alongside her comedy partner Sue Perkins.

She has appeared in French and Saunders, Miranda, and Hitmen, and has presented The Generation Game, Children in Need, Pitch Battle, Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, Let It Shine, and Have I Got News For You.

On commentating Eurovision, Giedroyc said: "I’ve been a fan of Eurovision since I was knee-high to Lulu and we are all in for a real treat come May!

"Whether you’re a Eurovision stalwart or a new viewer, I’ll be guiding you through every step of the way as we get to know the 2023 artists," she added. "This year is particularly special and I’m looking forward to taking to one of the best seats in the house and bringing the Eurovision banter with Mr Norton from the commentary box to those watching from their Eurovision parties in the UK."

Scott Mills

BBC

Scott Mills is a radio presenter and DJ who'll be commentating Eurovision's 2023 semi-finals alongside Rylan Clark.

He's best known for hosting the Scott Mills show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 until last year, when he moved over to BBC Radio 2. He has also appeared on Mastermind, Children in Need, Never Mind the Buzzocks, and Strictly Come Dancing, coming in 11th place in 2014.

On commentating the Eurovision semi-finals, Mills said: "I’m so excited for this year’s Eurovision semi-finals on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. I can’t wait to spend all week with Rylan and the team in Liverpool – the perfect city to host the biggest music event in the world."

Rylan

BBC

Rylan is a TV and radio presenter who'll be commentating the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals alongside Scott Mills. He rose to fame after appearing on the 2012 season of The X Factor, coming in fifth place, before winning Celebrity Big Brother the following year.

Rylan has since forged a career in broadcasting, appearing as a presenter on This Morning, Celebrity Big Brother, The One Show, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Ready Steady Cook, Sport Relief, and his BBC Radio 2 show Rylan on Saturday.

On commentating Eurovision, he said: "From being part of the UK delegation since 2018, Eurovision has become such a big part of my life and I think the scale of it this year is going to be like nothing we’ve seen before.

"I’m so excited to be back in the commentators box to celebrate the United Kingdom hosting Ukraine’s party. It’s going to be an amazing year for Eurovision. I genuinely can’t wait."

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

