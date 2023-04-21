There'll be 37 acts taking part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the first to be held in the UK since 1998's competition in Birmingham – although we are hosting on behalf of Ukraine , which is unable to meet the hosting conditions due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

We don't have long to wait until Eurovision lands in Liverpool, and now that all the competing countries' acts have been confirmed, it's officially time to get excited for the European song competition!

Taking place at Liverpool Arena, the Grand Final will be presented by BGT's Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, while Graham Norton is back on commentary duty with former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.

As for guest performers, Sam Ryder and Kalush Orchestra will be back, with the latter opening the Grand Final, and we know that the UK will be represented by Mae Muller this year, but what about the other competing acts?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's competitors and which have made it to the Eurovision 2023 final.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 line-up

The full line-up of competing countries has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 competition, with 37 acts taking to the stage in Liverpool next month.

Here's a list of the class of '23 – and what they'll be performing on the night:

Albania – Albina & Familja Kelmendi performing 'Duje'

– Albina & Familja Kelmendi performing 'Duje' Armenia – Brunette performing 'Future Lover'

– Brunette performing 'Future Lover' Australia – Voyager performing 'Promise'

– Voyager performing 'Promise' Austria – Teya & Salena performing 'Who The Hell is Edgar?'

– Teya & Salena performing 'Who The Hell is Edgar?' Azerbaijan – TuralTuranX performing 'Tell Me More'

– TuralTuranX performing 'Tell Me More' Belgium – Gustaph performing 'Because of You'

– Gustaph performing 'Because of You' Croatia – Let 3 performing 'Mama ŠČ'

– Let 3 performing 'Mama ŠČ' Cyprus – Andrew Lambrou performing 'Break a Broken Heart'

– Andrew Lambrou performing 'Break a Broken Heart' Czechia – Vesna performing 'My Sister's Crown'

– Vesna performing 'My Sister's Crown' Denmark – Reiley performing 'Breaking My Heart'

– Reiley performing 'Breaking My Heart' Estonia – Alika performing 'Bridges'

– Alika performing 'Bridges' Finland – Käärijä performing 'Cha Cha Cha'

– Käärijä performing 'Cha Cha Cha' France – La Zarra performing 'Évidemment'

– La Zarra performing 'Évidemment' Georgia – Iru performing 'Echo'

– Iru performing 'Echo' Germany – Lord of the Lost performing 'Blood & Glitter'

– Lord of the Lost performing 'Blood & Glitter' Greece – Victor Vernicos performing 'What They Say'

– Victor Vernicos performing 'What They Say' Iceland – Diljá performing 'Power'

– Diljá performing 'Power' Ireland – Wild Youth performing 'We Are One'

– Wild Youth performing 'We Are One' Israel – Noa Kirel performing 'Unicorn'

– Noa Kirel performing 'Unicorn' Italy – Marco Mengoni performing 'Due Vite'

– Marco Mengoni performing 'Due Vite' Latvia – Sudden Lights performing 'Aijā'

– Sudden Lights performing 'Aijā' Lithuania – Monika Linkytė performing 'Stay'

– Monika Linkytė performing 'Stay' Malta – The Busker performing 'Dance (Our Own Party)'

– The Busker performing 'Dance (Our Own Party)' Moldova – Pasha Parfeni performing 'Soarele si Luna'

– Pasha Parfeni performing 'Soarele si Luna' Netherlands – Mia Nicholai & Dion Cooper performing 'Burning Daylight'

– Mia Nicholai & Dion Cooper performing 'Burning Daylight' Norway – Alessandra performing 'Queen of Kings'

Alessandra performing 'Queen of Kings' Poland – Blanka performing 'Solo'

– Blanka performing 'Solo' Portugal – Mimicat performing 'Ai Coração'

– Mimicat performing 'Ai Coração' Romania – Theodor Andrei performing 'DGT (Off and On)'

– Theodor Andrei performing 'DGT (Off and On)' San Marino – Piqued Jacks performing 'Like An Animal'

– Piqued Jacks performing 'Like An Animal' Serbia – Luke Black performing 'Samo Mi Se Spava'

– Luke Black performing 'Samo Mi Se Spava' Slovenia – Joker Out performing 'Carpe Diem'

– Joker Out performing 'Carpe Diem' Spain – Blanca Paloma performing 'Eaea'

– Blanca Paloma performing 'Eaea' Sweden – Loreen performing 'Tattoo'

– Loreen performing 'Tattoo' Switzerland – Remo Forrer performing 'Watergun'

– Remo Forrer performing 'Watergun' Ukraine – TVORCHI performing 'Heart of Steel'

– TVORCHI performing 'Heart of Steel' United Kingdom – Mae Muller performing 'I Wrote a Song'

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final line-up

While Eurovision is yet to confirm the line-ups for the two semi-finals, we already know that there are certain countries who are fast-tracked to the final for being in The Big Five – the five countries that make the biggest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

It is therefore France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK who are secured a place in the final before the semi-finals take place – and here are their acts:

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

